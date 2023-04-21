Rugby
AAP

Injury-plagued Crusaders pull off large comeback win over Rebels

37 mins ago
Sam Whitelock makes a run for the Crusaders.

Sam Whitelock makes a run for the Crusaders. (Source: Photosport)

The Melbourne Rebels have again let a Super Rugby Pacific halftime lead slip to fall to the defending champion Crusaders 43-17 in a brutal clash.

In their last outing at AAMI Park, the Rebels led the Blues at the break before the visitors blew them away in the second half.

While Friday night's match was a tighter affair, Melbourne's 12-point halftime lead evaporated with the Crusaders running in four second-half tries.

It was a disappointing end to a memorable week for the club, who were looking to celebrate new deals for head coach Kevin Foote and his two assistants.

It was also a huge blow for the hosts, who entered the match in 10th spot and in dire need of wins.

The Crusaders have battled a huge injury toll but were still fourth heading into the contest with star playmaker Richie Mo'unga turning out for his 100th Super cap.

The lead changed hands three times in the second half but the Crusaders managed the game better despite some ferocious Melbourne defence.

The visitors had all the ball early but the Rebels showed desperation to keep them out until the 11th minute, when Braydon Ennor sent a long pass out to winger Macca Springer.

Macca Springer scores a try against the Rebels.

Macca Springer scores a try against the Rebels. (Source: Photosport)

To the home side's credit they hit straight back with skipper Brad Wilkin diving across the line from the back of a ruck.

And they were in again three minutes later when No.8 Vaiolini Ekuasi scooped up the ball, lost by Crusaders centre David Havili after a big hit by Josh Canham.

Ekuasi, who also extended his Rebels deal this week, had to run 90 metres to touch down.

Halfback Ryan Louwrens then got amongst the spoils for Melbourne to take a 24-12 lead to the sheds.

They were notably wary after their halftime lead over the Blues turned into a 54-17 loss.

And their worst fears were realised with two early second-half tries seeing the Crusaders take a 26-24 lead in the 63rd minute.

The Rebels weren't rattled this time and went ahead again through a Reece Hodge penalty kick.

But the Crusaders kept coming and reserve hooker Ioane Moananu shrugged off defenders to storm over.

A Mo'unga penalty gave his team a nine-point buffer and then he set up a try for reserve back Dallas McLeod.

The visitors rubbed further salt into the wound with an 82nd-minute score to also collect a bonus point.

Rebels 27 [Brad Wilkin, Vaiolini Ekuasi, Ryan Louwrens tries; Reece Hodge 3 con, 2 pen]

Crusader 43 [David Havili 2, Macca Springer, Cullen Grace, Ioane Moananu, Dallas McLeod tries; Richie Mo’unga 5 con, pen]

HT: 12-24

RugbyCrusaders

SHARE ME

More Stories

Ryan returns to his rugby roots for 'special' week of coaching

Ryan returns to his rugby roots for 'special' week of coaching

For over 40 years, All Blacks forwards coach Jason Ryan has been part of Sydenham Rugby Club and it was where he earned his very first coaching job.

Wed, Apr 19

1:15

George Bower's RWC dreams over with season-ending injury

George Bower's RWC dreams over with season-ending injury

The All Blacks have lost another Crusader for this year's Rugby World Cup with prop George Bower's season over due to a knee injury.

Wed, Apr 19

Crusaders to spend spare time studying 'frontrunners' Chiefs

Crusaders to spend spare time studying 'frontrunners' Chiefs

Tue, Apr 18

Super Rugby power rankings: Chiefs have all the answers

Super Rugby power rankings: Chiefs have all the answers

Mon, Apr 17

Super Rugby power rankings: Time for Hurricanes to prove themselves

Super Rugby power rankings: Time for Hurricanes to prove themselves

Wed, Apr 12

Moana Pasifika make Mo'unga work for win in 100th Crusaders game

Moana Pasifika make Mo'unga work for win in 100th Crusaders game

Fri, Apr 7

Latest

Popular

37 mins ago

Injury-plagued Crusaders pull off large comeback win over Rebels

Injury-plagued Crusaders pull off large comeback win over Rebels

10:52pm

Large fire breaks out in West Auckland factory

Large fire breaks out in West Auckland factory

9:40pm

UK's deputy PM Dominic Raab quits after bullying investigation

UK's deputy PM Dominic Raab quits after bullying investigation

9:28pm

Thousands affected as Air NZ grounds two planes amid engine shortage

Thousands affected as Air NZ grounds two planes amid engine shortage

9:22pm

Chiefs bookend big win over Fijian Drua with flurry of tries

Chiefs bookend big win over Fijian Drua with flurry of tries

9:03pm

Sri Lankan protesters demand justice for Easter 2019 attacks

Sri Lankan protesters demand justice for Easter 2019 attacks
1
2
3
4
5
6