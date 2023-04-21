Sport

rnz.co.nz

Auckland Tuatara baseball franchise goes into liquidation

2:05pm
New Zealand pitcher Kyle Glogoski winds up for the Auckland Tuatara.

New Zealand pitcher Kyle Glogoski winds up for the Auckland Tuatara. (Source: Photosport)

The Auckland Tuatara baseball franchise has been placed into liquidation and will no longer compete in the Australian Baseball League.

The Tuatara entered the Australia in 2018 but sat out the entire 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons due to Covid travel restrictions.

A statement from the organisations directors said "the impacts of Covid over the past three years, significant increase in costs across the business, plus the loss of income from missing seven of the team's scheduled 20 home games this past summer has placed a huge strain on finances."

Club spokesperson Dale Budge refused to say how much the franchise owes debtors.

"Shortly after bringing the franchise to life, we were hit with the impacts of Covid, travel restrictions and the financial implications that came with it."

When competition did finally return to Auckland, the weather didn't play ball with of three of five home played impacted by weather and affecting crowd attendance.

The North Harbour Stadium crowd during an Auckland Tutara ABL playoff game in 2020.

The North Harbour Stadium crowd during an Auckland Tutara ABL playoff game in 2020. (Source: Photosport)

"The costs of participating have skyrocketed over the past few months and all teams competing in the ABL have found it challenging financially.

"We feel for the staff, who have worked tirelessly to keep the lights on, for the players and coaches that no longer have a local team to play for and for the sport that has lost its public face.

"It is a very sad day for our sport."

The Tuatara played their last game in January losing in the semi-finals to eventual title winners the Adelaide Giants.

The liquidation of the baseball franchise does not affect the basketball franchise which competes in the national domestic competition, the NBL, said spokesperson Dale Budge.

"These are two very separate and distinct businesses that share the same brand but are separate in every other facet.

"While they do share the same DNA, with staff working across both organisations, there is a totally different ownership group and financial model with the basketball," he said.

Budge said Auckland Tuatara Basketball has met all of its financial requirements and paying players, coaches and staff.

rnz.co.nz

Sport

SHARE ME

More Stories

Carrington draws first blood at canoe sprint national champs

Carrington draws first blood at canoe sprint national champs

Lisa Carrington stormed out to an early lead over rival Aimee Fisher in the heat of the K1 500m and she never let it go.

2:46pm

Carrington and Fisher to face off again for World Champs spot

Carrington and Fisher to face off again for World Champs spot

The two will again go head-to-head in the K1 500m event at the National Championships on Lake Karapiro this weekend with just one spot up for grabs.

10:10am

Team NZ 'pretty thankful' no one hurt in boat malfunction

Team NZ 'pretty thankful' no one hurt in boat malfunction

Thu, Apr 20

NZ eyeing possible 2034 Commonwealth Games hosting bid

NZ eyeing possible 2034 Commonwealth Games hosting bid

Wed, Apr 19

2:52

Video: Protester releases powder on table at snooker's Crucible

Video: Protester releases powder on table at snooker's Crucible

Tue, Apr 18

0:16

Paralympic veteran Stedman eyeing gold at Paris 2024

Paralympic veteran Stedman eyeing gold at Paris 2024

Mon, Apr 17

1:58

Latest

Popular

1 min ago

Customs seize 50kg of cocaine from ship in Tauranga

2:01

Customs seize 50kg of cocaine from ship in Tauranga

30 mins ago

Americans seek cheaper dentistry in Mexico's 'Molar City'

Americans seek cheaper dentistry in Mexico's 'Molar City'

45 mins ago

Recall request on millions of 'easy to steal' Kia, Hyundai cars

5:26

Recall request on millions of 'easy to steal' Kia, Hyundai cars

3:21pm

Huge exhibits lifted from Canterbury Museum ahead of $205m revamp

2:09

Huge exhibits lifted from Canterbury Museum ahead of $205m revamp

3:06pm

'Shocked' - Dutch nurse suspected of killing 24 Covid patients

'Shocked' - Dutch nurse suspected of killing 24 Covid patients

2:52pm

Sydney woman robs visually impaired man of cash at ATM

Sydney woman robs visually impaired man of cash at ATM
1
2
3
4
5
6