Auckland Tuatara baseball franchise goes into liquidation

The Auckland Tuatara baseball franchise has been placed into liquidation and will no longer compete in the Australian Baseball League.

The Tuatara entered the Australia in 2018 but sat out the entire 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons due to Covid travel restrictions.

A statement from the organisations directors said "the impacts of Covid over the past three years, significant increase in costs across the business, plus the loss of income from missing seven of the team's scheduled 20 home games this past summer has placed a huge strain on finances."

Club spokesperson Dale Budge refused to say how much the franchise owes debtors.

"Shortly after bringing the franchise to life, we were hit with the impacts of Covid, travel restrictions and the financial implications that came with it."

When competition did finally return to Auckland, the weather didn't play ball with of three of five home played impacted by weather and affecting crowd attendance.

The North Harbour Stadium crowd during an Auckland Tutara ABL playoff game in 2020. (Source: Photosport)

"The costs of participating have skyrocketed over the past few months and all teams competing in the ABL have found it challenging financially.

"We feel for the staff, who have worked tirelessly to keep the lights on, for the players and coaches that no longer have a local team to play for and for the sport that has lost its public face.

"It is a very sad day for our sport."

The Tuatara played their last game in January losing in the semi-finals to eventual title winners the Adelaide Giants.

The liquidation of the baseball franchise does not affect the basketball franchise which competes in the national domestic competition, the NBL, said spokesperson Dale Budge.

"These are two very separate and distinct businesses that share the same brand but are separate in every other facet.

"While they do share the same DNA, with staff working across both organisations, there is a totally different ownership group and financial model with the basketball," he said.

Budge said Auckland Tuatara Basketball has met all of its financial requirements and paying players, coaches and staff.

rnz.co.nz