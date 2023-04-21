5th arrest made in Alabama Sweet 16 birthday party shooting

A fifth man was arrested today and charged with murder in connection with a shooting at Sweet 16 birthday party that killed four young people in Alabama, authorities announced.

Willie George Brown Jr., 19, of Auburn, is charged with four counts of reckless murder, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.

A total of five defendants are now facing reckless murder charges in connection to the fatal shooting.

A bullet hole is visible in the glass transom over the door at the Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio in Dadeville, Alabama. (Source: Associated Press)

The shooting rampage at the Sweet 16 birthday killed four young people, ranging from ages 17 to 23, and shocked the small east Alabama city of Dadeville. In addition to the four slain, 32 others were injured, four of them critically. The party, at a dance studio just off the town square, was in full swing when gunfire erupted.

Tyreese "Ty Reik" McCullough, 17, of Tuskegee and Travis McCullough, 16, of Tuskegee were arrested yesterday. Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., 20, of Auburn, was arrested yesterday, while Johnny Letron Brown, 20, of Tuskegee, was arrested today. The district attorney said the teens will be tried as adults as required by Alabama law when anyone 16 or older is charged with murder.

All of the suspects are being held in the Tallapoosa County Jail with no bond.

Wilson LaMar Hill Jr, 20, left; Tyreese McCullough, 17; and Travis McCullough, 16. (Source: Associated Press)

The birthday girl's brother, 18-year-old Philstavious "Phil" Dowdell of Camp Hill, died as his sister knelt beside him begging him to keep breathing. He and another fatal victim, 17-year-old Shaunkivia Nicole "KeKe" Smith of Dadeville, were high school seniors. Also slain were Marsiah Emmanuel "Siah" Collins, 19, of Opelika, and Corbin Dahmontrey Holston, 23, of Dadeville.

Zaniriah Dowdell, Latonya Allen, Alexis Dowdell and Phil Dowdell (Source: Associated Press)

The shooting was the 16th mass killing in the US this year. A 17th took place in Maine on Wednesday. A total of 88 people have died in mass killings so far in 2023.

A mass killing is defined as the slaying of four or more people other than the perpetrator, according to a database maintained by The Associated Press and USA Today in partnership with Northeastern University.