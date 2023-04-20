Woody Harrelson wants DNA test to see if Matthew McConaughey is his brother

Woody Harrelson wants to have a DNA test to see if Matthew McConaughey is his biological brother but admits it is "much more of a big deal" for his fellow actor.

The pair have been close friends for years, but McConaughey recently told how they started questioning whether they could be blood relatives after the star's mum revealed she previously knew Harrelson's dad.

Harrelson, 61, is now keen to get a test to find out the truth, but he admits McConaughey feels he would be "losing a father" if the results were confirmed.

Speaking on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Harrelson said: "We want to go for a [DNA] test, but for him, it's a much more big deal.

"I mean, he feels like he is losing a father. But I'm like, no, you're gaining a different father and a brother."

Harrelson admitted he and McConaughey started to wonder whether they were related when the Dallas Buyers Club star's mother told them she used to know Harrelson's dad.

He said: "We talked to Ma Mac, Matthew's legitimate mother, and she let us know one time... I mean, this is crazy.

"We were in Greece watching the US team win the World Cup, and I don't know, I mentioned something about regrets.

"And I said, 'You know, it's odd that my father has no regrets'.

"And I have known Ma Mac a long time, and she goes, 'I knew... your father'.

"And it was the ellipses I found a little troubling or interesting. 'I knew your father'.

"The year of [Matthew's] birth, nine months before, she was on a sabbatical from her relationship with his supposed father, Jim."

The pair are to co-star in the comedy series Brother From Another Mother for Apple TV+, in which they will play fictionalised versions of themselves.

Woody and his family will live with Matthew at his Texas ranch.