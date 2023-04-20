Entertainment
Twilight TV series in the works at Lionsgate

8:25pm
Actress Kristen Stewart, who shot to fame playing Bella Swan in the Twilight films. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

A Twilight TV series is in the works.

Lionsgate Television is currently developing a TV adaptation of Stephenie Meyer's best-selling book series.

Sinead Daly - whose credits include Tell Me Lies and The Walking Dead: World Beyond - has been hired to write a script for the series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Daly is working with Lionsgate to establish whether the TV show should be a remake of the books, or whether it should go in an entirely different direction.

Lionsgate plans to lead the development of the project, before selling the rights to an established TV network.

However, the plans remain in their infancy and there's still no timeline for when the series will be sold to a network.

The Twilight books previously inspired a money-spinning film series, which starred the likes of Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner.

The series remains one the most successful film franchises of all time.

Last year, Stewart confessed to being surprised by the success of the Twilight films.

The 33-year-old actress shot to global stardom as Bella Swan in the franchise - but she admitted that she never expected the first film to take off in the way it did.

The Hollywood star - who appeared in the first Twilight movie in 2008 - said on the Jess Cagle Podcast: "I always want to remind people that [the first Twilight movie was technically an indie] without diminishing it, or being like 'it was nothing!'

"We just did not know. And it was kind of like an oddball, slightly marginal teen movie. I didn’t think everyone was going to take to that. I didn’t think we were going to make a sequel."

