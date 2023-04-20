Entertainment
Rust to resume filming after Alec Baldwin fatal shooting

The set of “Rust” where a cinematographer was fatally shot

The set of “Rust” where a cinematographer was fatally shot (Source: Associated Press)

Filming on the Western movie Rust could resume this week in Montana, the production company says, in the aftermath of the fatal shooting of a cinematographer during a rehearsal with actor Alec Baldwin on the original production in New Mexico.

Baldwin will continue his involvement as an actor and co-producer.

Rust Movie Productions attorney Melina Spadone said via a representative that filming will restart tomorrow at the Yellowstone Film Ranch.

The production company finalised a settlement last month with New Mexico workplace safety regulars over "serious" violations, agreeing to a $100,000 fine to resolve a scathing safety review that detailed unheeded complaints and misfires on set before cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed in October 2021.

Plans to resume filming were outlined last year by widower Matthew Hutchins in a proposed settlement to a wrongful death lawsuit that would make him an executive producer on a rebooted Rust.

Prosecutors in Santa Fe are pressing forward with involuntary manslaughter charges against actor Baldwin and weapons supervisor Hannah Gutierrez-Reed.

Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed have pleaded not guilty.

Baldwin was pointing a pistol at Hutchins during a rehearsal when the gun went off, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

A distraught Alec Baldwin lingers in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office in Santa Fe after he was questioned about a shooting on the set of the film Rust.

A distraught Alec Baldwin lingers in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office in Santa Fe after he was questioned about a shooting on the set of the film Rust. (Source: Associated Press)

Baldwin has said the gun went off accidentally and that he did not pull the trigger. An FBI forensic report found the weapon could not have fired unless the trigger was pulled.

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham this month signed a new $360,000 allowance for the prosecution of the case.

Evidentiary hearings are scheduled in early May in state District Court to decide whether to proceed toward trial. Baldwin has indicated that he won't attend those hearings.

Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies says her office is pursuing justice in the death of Hutchins and wants to show that no one is above the law when it comes to firearms and public safety.

She says the Ukrainian-born cinematographer’s death was tragic and preventable.

Rust safety coordinator and assistant director David Halls pleaded no contest in March to a conviction for unsafe handling of a firearm and a suspended sentence of six months of probation.

Souza, the director, has said he'll return to the Rust production to honour the legacy of Halyna Hutchins.

Parts of a documentary about Hutchins' life will be filmed simultaneously with Rust.

