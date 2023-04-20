Golf
Associated Press

Ko needing allergy medication for first LPGA major of the year

3:22pm
Lydia Ko hits out of a bunker on the 17th hole during a practice round at the Chevron Championship.

Lydia Ko hits out of a bunker on the 17th hole during a practice round at the Chevron Championship. (Source: Associated Press)

The Chevron Championship has left the California desert for the woods of suburban Houston, and that means top-ranked Lydia Ko has dealt with some new challenges while preparing for the LPGA’s first major of the year.

“I was sneezing so much. I told that to my husband. ‘I was like, I broke the course record in sneezing,’” Ko said.

“But he only heard the course record, and he was like, ‘You must have played great.’ And I was like, 'No, I meant in sneezing,’ because there’s a lot of pine trees here and I have allergies.”

Ko picked up some allergy medication after her practice round in hopes it'll keep the sneezing at bay when the tournament begins on Friday. The 132-player field features nine past champions, including Jennifer Kupcho, last year's winner.

The event will be held at The Club at Carlton Woods for the first time after its long run at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California, since 1972 — and as a major since 1983.

Known informally as the Dinah Shore after its actress founder, Chevron took over the tournament sponsorship and moved it to the Houston area, where Chevron has a huge presence downtown with some 8,000 employees.

Kupcho responded to the change by taking last week off to arrive in Texas early to get acclimated to this course, which is quite different than Mission Hills. She usually plays the week before a major.

“I think the biggest thing is probably the length of the golf course,” Kupcho said.

“It’s really long ... In the desert we were hitting pretty short clubs in. All of the par-5s were reachable. Most of them are reachable out here, but I think we’re going to have a lot of long irons into the par-4s, and the greens are definitely a lot trickier versus in the desert they were pretty flat and pretty easy.”

Tournament organisers are trying to maintain some of the history of the tournament. The Dinah Shore was highlighted by Poppie’s Pond, which surrounded the 18th green at Mission Hills. Winners had been jumping into it since 1988.

The Club at Carlton Woods also has water at the 18th hole where the tradition could be continued, and they named the hospitality area near the hole “Dinah’s Place.”

“In Chevron’s perspective, I think they’re very respectful and understanding of all the history that we’ve had … (and) for them to be understanding of how people remember this championship and having the jump to Poppie’s Pond and for them to kind of bring that back and give players opportunities and their team opportunity to do that I think is really cool,” Ko said.

Lydia Ko celebrates in Poppie's Pond after winning the 2016 ANA Inspiration.

Lydia Ko celebrates in Poppie's Pond after winning the 2016 ANA Inspiration. (Source: LPGA)

But unlike the pristine blue water of Poppie’s Pond, the Texas water is murkier, leading to debate about whether jumping in would be a good idea. Ko and world No. 2 Nelly Korda said they’d take the leap, while Kupcho seemed less inclined.

“I guess we’ll see what comes down to it,” she said. “I’m not really sure. I think there might be snakes in the water here, so might be a little interesting.”

Stacy Lewis has a leg up on preparations for the majors. She grew up in The Woodlands, about 3 ½ miles from the club, and was on the players' advisory committee that helped with the move.

“It’s a little strange staying at my parents’ house and coming and playing a golf tournament,” Lewis said. “It’s something that definitely growing up here I thought would never happen, to bring a championship like this to the Woodlands. But it’s been awesome.”

Ko returned to No. 1 in the world and will try to win a major for the first time since 2016. Korda is fully healthy after missing four months and a lot of momentum last year with a blood clot in her arm that required surgery.

Another player to watch this week is Georgia Hall, the winner of the 2018 Women’s British Open who has finished second in two of her last three tournaments.

“It obviously gives me a lot of confidence,” Hall said.

“I’ve been in contention most of the weeks that I’ve played in an event, so really comfortable with being in that position. I think that every golf course every week is very different, as well, and this one — and the greens are especially quite tricky, so I think I can rely on my short game this week, but hopefully I can be in that final group again come Sunday.”

Golf

SHARE ME

More Stories

Danny Lee says LIV Golf has the PGA Tour scrambling

Danny Lee says LIV Golf has the PGA Tour scrambling

Lee switched to the Saudi-backed LIV league in February and made an immediate and life-changing impact when he won a tournament in Arizona a month ago.

1:03pm

Tiger Woods has ankle surgery, leaving rest of majors in doubt

Tiger Woods has ankle surgery, leaving rest of majors in doubt

Woods disclosed the surgery on Twitter and said it was a subtalar fusion procedure to address post-traumatic arthritis from when he broke his talus bone in 2021.

10:21am

'Pretty chuffed' - Ryan Fox reflects on his Masters debut

'Pretty chuffed' - Ryan Fox reflects on his Masters debut

Mon, Apr 10

Rahm manages comeback to win Masters, Fox finishes tied for 26th

Rahm manages comeback to win Masters, Fox finishes tied for 26th

Mon, Apr 10

Ryan Fox staying in the mix in Masters debut as rain halts play

Ryan Fox staying in the mix in Masters debut as rain halts play

Sun, Apr 9

Storms bring down trees at Masters, play halted in second round

Storms bring down trees at Masters, play halted in second round

Sat, Apr 8

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Govt sanctions sick jobseekers for failing to prepare for work

Govt sanctions sick jobseekers for failing to prepare for work

Only last week Labour MPs were publicly criticising National saying it is completely unacceptable to apply sanctions to jobseekers who are unwell or have disabilities.

August 22, 2022

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

East Auckland shooting shocks residents, landlord

East Auckland shooting shocks residents, landlord

May 26, 2022

Shane Jones wants Fonterra-style regulation for supermarkets

Shane Jones wants Fonterra-style regulation for supermarkets

May 13, 2022

Man with gang ties wanted over Sandringham shooting

Man with gang ties wanted over Sandringham shooting

May 24, 2022

Latest

Popular

28 mins ago

University of Otago proposes cutting 'several hundred' jobs

University of Otago proposes cutting 'several hundred' jobs

29 mins ago

Gas leak closes road in Auckland's Mt Wellington

Gas leak closes road in Auckland's Mt Wellington

32 mins ago

Inside Parliament: Protests, police and pasture

Inside Parliament: Protests, police and pasture

52 mins ago

Oz influencer killed 2 cats as kid, dropped by brand in backlash

Oz influencer killed 2 cats as kid, dropped by brand in backlash

55 mins ago

Meth, gun, cash, cannabis seized in Taranaki police operation

Meth, gun, cash, cannabis seized in Taranaki police operation

4:10pm

'Dangerous' 74-year-old woman hands herself in to police

'Dangerous' 74-year-old woman hands herself in to police
1
2
3
4
5
6