Golf

rnz.co.nz

Danny Lee says LIV Golf has the PGA Tour scrambling

1:03pm
Danny Lee celebrates after winning at the LIV Golf Tuscon event.

Danny Lee celebrates after winning at the LIV Golf Tuscon event. (Source: Photosport)

New Zealand golfer Danny Lee says the LIV Golf League can eclipse the PGA Tour for popularity and believes golf's traditional powers are scrambling to protect themselves.

By Daniel Gilhooly for rnz.co.nz

Lee switched to the Saudi-backed LIV league in February and made an immediate and life-changing impact when he won a tournament in Arizona, pocketing $US4 million ($NZ6.45 million) in prize money.

Having failed to win on the PGA Tour since his lone title eight years ago, the triumph in Tuscon left him describing his move to LIV as "the best decision I ever made in my life".

The 32-year-old also feels comfortable enough to speak about what he describes as a "sudden" push from the PGA Tour to shore up support in the face of a money-rich rival, which has already lured some of the world's premier players to its ranks.

Lee noted the PGA Tour signed an agreement with the DP World Tour and Japan Tour last year after LIV's momentum began to gather pace.

"All of a sudden they made an alliance with every tour in the world and it's like "if you play that tour (LIV), you're gone'," Lee told RNZ of a message he says was delivered to players.

"That never happened in 11-plus years I was on the PGA Tour. The sad truth is that they never cared about the European Tour or the Japan Tour or the Korean Tour.

"It's funny how they've changed in the last two years. It's like, 'okay, you guys are all my friends. Let's get along now'. It's because LIV Golf happened."

Lee says a host of leading names from the US and beyond are lining up to sign with LIV and believes it will create a logjam in 2024.

He believes the animosity that existed among players towards LIV when it launched last year has cooled.

"There's a lot of players who want to come over here but sadly there's only 48 spots over here," he said.

"You'll be surprised how many PGA players - all the golfers around the world - who want to be part of LIV golf.

"They know it can be better than PGA Tour in the future, and they can see that. I've played three events over here and the atmosphere - no joke - it's unbelievable."

Danny Lee chips from a bunker on the 10th green during the first round of the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte.

Danny Lee chips from a bunker on the 10th green during the first round of the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte. (Source: Photosport)

A month on from his lucrative win and "several celebrations with my friends", Lee is ready to focus.

He is in Adelaide this week for the fourth leg of the LIV League, the only time it ventures into the southern hemisphere during its 14-round circuit.

He said friends of his were travelling from New Zealand to watch from the first round on Friday and believed they would enjoy the 54-hole team-based format adopted by LIV.

Lee says criticism of the format is unfounded, saying he feels more pressure with every shot he plays than on the PGA Tour, which rarely varies from the traditional four-round, 18-hole format.

"You feel more pressure out here because it doesn't matter what place you're in, your score counts for your team," he said.

"PGA Tour, if I have one bad first round, or a bad front nine, you can just take it easy and play Thursday-Friday and just move on to the next week.

"But here that's not the story, your shot counts, your score counts. So you can't just have a fun round if things aren't going well.

"It makes me work harder, I think it's better for me as a golfer. It makes me a better player.

"Actually, I haven't felt like this in a long time and I'm actually happier while I'm playing golf."

Korean-born Lee said because the LIV schedule is so much lighter than the PGA Tour, he can see himself returning home to play in the New Zealand Open for the first time since 2009, although he couldn't commit to when.

"Yeah, I'll probably try to play New Zealand Open in the future for sure now, since I have more time," he said.

Golf

SHARE ME

More Stories

Tiger Woods has ankle surgery, leaving rest of majors in doubt

Tiger Woods has ankle surgery, leaving rest of majors in doubt

Woods disclosed the surgery on Twitter and said it was a subtalar fusion procedure to address post-traumatic arthritis from when he broke his talus bone in 2021.

10:21am

'Pretty chuffed' - Ryan Fox reflects on his Masters debut

'Pretty chuffed' - Ryan Fox reflects on his Masters debut

The Kiwi golfer finished even-par at Augusta National which was good enough to leave him in a tie for 26th and prize money of around $220,000.

Mon, Apr 10

Rahm manages comeback to win Masters, Fox finishes tied for 26th

Rahm manages comeback to win Masters, Fox finishes tied for 26th

Mon, Apr 10

Ryan Fox staying in the mix in Masters debut as rain halts play

Ryan Fox staying in the mix in Masters debut as rain halts play

Sun, Apr 9

Storms bring down trees at Masters, play halted in second round

Storms bring down trees at Masters, play halted in second round

Sat, Apr 8

Ryan Fox makes cut in Masters debut after another strong round

Ryan Fox makes cut in Masters debut after another strong round

Sat, Apr 8

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Danny Lee hoping to bring LIV Golf event to NZ

Danny Lee hoping to bring LIV Golf event to NZ

The 32-year-old is more relaxed than ever after his $6 million victory last weekend.

Fri, Mar 24

Govt sanctions sick jobseekers for failing to prepare for work

Govt sanctions sick jobseekers for failing to prepare for work

August 22, 2022

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

East Auckland shooting shocks residents, landlord

East Auckland shooting shocks residents, landlord

May 26, 2022

Shane Jones wants Fonterra-style regulation for supermarkets

Shane Jones wants Fonterra-style regulation for supermarkets

May 13, 2022

Latest

Popular

6 mins ago

Rust to resume filming after Alec Baldwin fatal shooting

Rust to resume filming after Alec Baldwin fatal shooting

9 mins ago

Kiwi dancers share Coachella stage with headlining act

3:15

Kiwi dancers share Coachella stage with headlining act

12 mins ago

Silver Ferns' 'mana' put first after Jamaica series shambles

Silver Ferns' 'mana' put first after Jamaica series shambles

23 mins ago

3 charged with murder in Sweet 16 party shooting in Alabama

3 charged with murder in Sweet 16 party shooting in Alabama

35 mins ago

Police name woman who died after being hit by car in Auckland

Police name woman who died after being hit by car in Auckland

55 mins ago

Ricky Gervais weighs in on NZ kids' feral cat cull with mocking tweet

Ricky Gervais weighs in on NZ kids' feral cat cull with mocking tweet
1
2
3
4
5
6