2 charged after car stolen with baby inside in Queensland

Two people have been charged after allegedly stealing a vehicle with a baby in the back from a shopping centre car park in central Queensland.

A mother was packing the boot of her car in the shopping centre at Yeppoon just after noon yesterday when a woman got into the driver's seat and drove off with a four-month-old baby in the back seat.

The woman realised the child was inside, returned to the scene, and demanded the mother take the child out of the car.

The child was safely removed, and the woman drove away in the stolen Nissan Patrol, hitting two people in the car park.

A 16-year-old boy and a 39-year-old woman were treated for leg injuries and taken to Yeppoon Hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

The baby was not physically injured.

Police located the stolen Nissan Patrol about 4pm with a man, 36, and a woman, 24, taken into custody.

The pair were charged with offences including child abduction, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

They will face Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.