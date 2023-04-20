World
AAP

2 charged after car stolen with baby inside in Queensland

9:53am
A baby in a car seat (file image).

A baby in a car seat (file image). (Source: istock.com)

Two people have been charged after allegedly stealing a vehicle with a baby in the back from a shopping centre car park in central Queensland. 

A mother was packing the boot of her car in the shopping centre at Yeppoon just after noon yesterday when a woman got into the driver's seat and drove off with a four-month-old baby in the back seat.

The woman realised the child was inside, returned to the scene, and demanded the mother take the child out of the car.

The child was safely removed, and the woman drove away in the stolen Nissan Patrol, hitting two people in the car park.

A 16-year-old boy and a 39-year-old woman were treated for leg injuries and taken to Yeppoon Hospital.

The baby was not physically injured.

Police located the stolen Nissan Patrol about 4pm with a man, 36, and a woman, 24, taken into custody. 

The pair were charged with offences including child abduction, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

They will face Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

WorldCrime and JusticeAustralia

SHARE ME

More Stories

Texas cheerleaders shot after one says she got in wrong car

Texas cheerleaders shot after one says she got in wrong car

A man shot and wounded two cheerleaders in a Texas supermarket parking lot after one of them said she mistakenly got into his car thinking it was her own.

8:16am

Murder charges for 2 Alabama teens in Sweet 16 shooting

Murder charges for 2 Alabama teens in Sweet 16 shooting

The violence shocked Dadeville, a sleepy town of 3200 about 45 minutes north of Tuskegee.

7:03am

Brave Aus train driver saves 2.3m snake stuck on tracks

Brave Aus train driver saves 2.3m snake stuck on tracks

8:28pm

0:26

Perth mum-of-two stabbed to death in front of daughters

Perth mum-of-two stabbed to death in front of daughters

4:36pm

NY man in fatal wrong-turn driveway shooting disliked trespassers

NY man in fatal wrong-turn driveway shooting disliked trespassers

Wed, Apr 19

11 fishermen rescued nearly a week after Cyclone Ilsa

11 fishermen rescued nearly a week after Cyclone Ilsa

Wed, Apr 19

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Budget 2022: Cap on First Home Loan scheme scrapped

Budget 2022: Cap on First Home Loan scheme scrapped

Caps on first home grants have also been increased in most major cities, including Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown.

May 19, 2022

Wellington ticket wins $16 million in Lotto Powerball jackpot

Wellington ticket wins $16 million in Lotto Powerball jackpot

October 19, 2022

Govt sanctions sick jobseekers for failing to prepare for work

Govt sanctions sick jobseekers for failing to prepare for work

August 22, 2022

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

Two shootings in Auckland on Wednesday night

Two shootings in Auckland on Wednesday night

June 2, 2022

Latest

Popular

38 mins ago

Police Minister 'pleased' and 'assured' by Parliament protest report

Police Minister 'pleased' and 'assured' by Parliament protest report

39 mins ago

Shoppers flock to opening of NZ's biggest Kmart store

0:34

Shoppers flock to opening of NZ's biggest Kmart store

47 mins ago

BREAKING

Surprise drop: Inflation rate falls to 6.7%

Surprise drop: Inflation rate falls to 6.7%

54 mins ago

Another Haaland goal propels City to Champions League semis

Another Haaland goal propels City to Champions League semis

10:44am

Andrew Coster responds to IPCA report on Parliament occupation

Andrew Coster responds to IPCA report on Parliament occupation

10:38am

Insurance company reveals its top 10 most stolen cars in NZ

Insurance company reveals its top 10 most stolen cars in NZ
1
2
3
4
5
6