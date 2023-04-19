World
Associated Press

UN says leaving Afghanistan would be 'heartbreaking'

35 mins ago
The symbol of the United Nations is displayed outside the Secretariat Building.

The symbol of the United Nations is displayed outside the Secretariat Building. (Source: Associated Press)

The United Nations is ready to take the "heartbreaking" decision to pull out of Afghanistan in May if it can't persuade the Taliban to let local women work for the organisation, the head of the UN Development Program said.

UN officials are negotiating with the Islamist government in the hope that it will make exceptions to an edict this month barring local women from working for the organisation, UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner told The Associated Press.

"It is fair to say that where we are right now is the entire United Nations system having to take a step back and reevaluating its ability to operate there," Steiner said. "But it's not about negotiating fundamental principles, human rights."

The Taliban have allowed Afghan women to engage in some work, Steiner said, and a UN report released Tuesday shows that the country desperately needs more women working, with its economy flailing.

Those economic problems mean more need in the country, but the UN has decided that human rights are non-negotiable and it will leave in May if the Taliban do not relent.

"I think there is no other way of putting it than heartbreaking," Steiner said.

"I mean, if I were to imagine the UN family not being in Afghanistan today, I have before me these images of millions of young girls, young boys, fathers, mothers, who essentially will not have enough to eat."

A source of faint optimism is the Taliban allowing women to work in specific circumstances in health, education and some small businesses.

"In one sense, the de facto authorities have enabled the UN to roll out a significant humanitarian and also emergency development assistance set of activities," Steiner said. "But they also continuously are shifting the goalposts, issuing new edicts."

Despite initial promises of a more moderate rule than during their previous stint in power in the 1990s, the Taliban have imposed harsh measures since taking over the country in 2021 as US and NATO forces were pulling out of Afghanistan after two decades of war.

This month the Taliban took a step further in the restrictive measures they have imposed on women and said that female Afghan staffers employed with the UN mission can no longer report for work.

"This is a very fundamental moment that we're approaching. And obviously our hope and expectation is that there will be some common sense prevailing," Steiner said.

Afghanistan's deputy economy minister, Abdul Latif Nazari, did not respond to questions from the AP about the country's economic conditions. A spokesman for the Finance Ministry, Ahmad Wali Haqmal, was unavailable for comment.

Aid agencies have been providing food, education and health care support to Afghans since the Taliban takeover and the economic collapse that followed it. No country has recognised the Taliban as the legitimate government of Afghanistan, and the country's seat at the UN is held by the former government of President Ashraf Ghani.

The 3300 Afghans employed by the UN — 2700 men and 600 women — have stayed home since April 12 but continue to work and will be paid, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric has said.

The UN's 600 international staff, including 200 women, is not affected by the Taliban ban.

WorldAsia

SHARE

More Stories

Secret Chinese police station in New York leads to arrests

Secret Chinese police station in New York leads to arrests

The secret police station helped the Chinese government locate a pro-democracy activist of Chinese descent living in California.

11:03am

Businessman gave China spies reports on AUKUS, court told

Businessman gave China spies reports on AUKUS, court told

A well-educated, sophisticated Australian businessman received envelopes of cash, prosecutors allege.

9:28am

2:10

Australia says Chinese relations won't improve to past highs

Australia says Chinese relations won't improve to past highs

Tue, Apr 18

US warship sails in Taiwan Strait after China's exercises

US warship sails in Taiwan Strait after China's exercises

Mon, Apr 17

Former Indian lawmaker, brother fatally shot live on TV

Former Indian lawmaker, brother fatally shot live on TV

Mon, Apr 17

Fatalities in failed mission to rescue NZ pilot in Indonesia

Fatalities in failed mission to rescue NZ pilot in Indonesia

Mon, Apr 17

0:23

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Upsets galore in first round as ASB Classic heads indoors

Upsets galore in first round as ASB Classic heads indoors

Organisers earlier decided to shift all of today's matches inside with no public access in response to the ongoing wet weather caused by Cyclone Hale.

Tue, Jan 10

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

3:39pm

US superbug fungus cases rose dramatically during pandemic

US superbug fungus cases rose dramatically during pandemic

Thu, Mar 23

Poll: ACT jumps and can form Govt with National, Ardern and Luxon slip

Poll: ACT jumps and can form Govt with National, Ardern and Luxon slip

August 8, 2022

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

June 19, 2022

Latest

Popular

13 mins ago

NRLW another opportunity for those who miss out on Black Ferns

2:08

NRLW another opportunity for those who miss out on Black Ferns

25 mins ago

Alabama birthday girl begged dying brother to 'stay with me'

Alabama birthday girl begged dying brother to 'stay with me'

35 mins ago

UN says leaving Afghanistan would be 'heartbreaking'

UN says leaving Afghanistan would be 'heartbreaking'

51 mins ago

Conspiracy theorists hijack debate around Kawerau poultry policy

Conspiracy theorists hijack debate around Kawerau poultry policy

9:56pm

US diplomatic convoy attacked in Sudan amid new truce appeal

US diplomatic convoy attacked in Sudan amid new truce appeal

9:43pm

Kids' feral cat hunt in Canterbury cancelled after backlash

Kids' feral cat hunt in Canterbury cancelled after backlash
1
2
3
4
5
6