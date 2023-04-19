Prince Harry to miss King Charles' Coronation Concert

Prince Harry will not join the royal family at King Charles' Coronation Concert.

The Duke of Sussex is flying into the UK to watch his father and stepmother, Queen Consort Camilla, be formally crowned at Westminster Abbey in London on 6 May but he's reportedly planning to return to wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and their two children in the US just hours later.

A source told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "After much back and forth, Harry said that he would be returning for the King's Coronation but it will only be a fleeting visit.

"Organisers have been told Harry won't be attending the concert with the rest of the Royal Family, which is a great shame as it will be such a spectacular event."

However, according to the outlet, the 38-year-old royal - who has Prince Archie, who turns four on coronation day, and Princess Lilibet, 22 months, with Meghan - is planning to return to the UK this summer.

The Coronation Concert will include performances from the likes of Lionel Richie, Take That, Katy Perry, and Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, who will duet with Welsh opera icon Sir Bryn Terfel, as well as soul pianist Alexis Ffrench and singer-songwriter Freya Ridings.

Speaking to E! News, Richie revealed the king has asked for a specific song, saying: "And the answer is yes, I will do it.

"We will not reveal because it's completely enveloped in secrecy. So, all I can tell you is I'm very happy to be there."

Despite having a good idea about his setlist, the 73-year-old singer admitted other aspects are still coming together.

He added: "I don't even know what we're going to finalise. All I know is we've got this wonderful invitation. I'm pulling from everywhere."

The hitmaker is no stranger to the royals, but explained there are often aspects of the official protocol that he gets surprised by.

He said: "There's always something where I go, 'Oh, I didn't know that'.

"Be prepared, just be sure to just say sir and ma'am — forget everything else.

"Just remember sir and ma'am, and you kind of walk your way through."

