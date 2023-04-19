Football
AAP

NSW trio plead not guilty over alleged football Nazi salutes

1:27pm
Football on a field.

Football on a field. (Source: istock.com)

Three men have pleaded not guilty to hate crimes after allegedly giving Nazi salutes at last year's Australia Cup football final in Sydney's west.

The men seemingly displayed a 'Sieg Heil' salute at Parramatta's CommBank Stadium on October 1, 2022 during a match between Sydney United 58 and Macarthur FC.

Nikola Marko Gasparovic, 45, Dominik Sieben, 24, and Marijan Lisica, 44, were arrested and charged in March this year after NSW Police conducted extensive searches of the television broadcasts of the game and the stadium's CCTV footage.

At Parramatta Local Court today, they all pleaded not guilty to one count of knowingly displaying a Nazi symbol in public without an excuse.

The pleas were entered for Gasparovic and Lisica by their solicitor Enis Erdem while Sieben notified the court by letter.

A brief will be served on all three men on May 17 and the matter will return to court on June 7.

