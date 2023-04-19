Rugby
NRLW another opportunity for those who miss out on Black Ferns

11 mins ago

For Super Rugby Aupiki players who missed out on Black Ferns contracts, the chance to play top-level rugby elsewhere is limited, but a new option is presenting itself – the NRLW.

The appeal of the rugby league competition is becoming more prominent and with the Warriors hoping to have a team ready for 2025, code-swapping could become a big part of the women’s game as well.

Former Kiwi Fern Nadene Conlon is in charge of rebuilding the Warriors team after it was disbanded in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and says having the side is vital for Kiwi league fans.

“Having NRLW back in New Zealand will certainly be really helpful in creating that pathway so girls can play right throughout their career,” she said.

Even without a New Zealand-based franchise, New Zealand rugby union players are already taking up opportunities in Australia.

Madison Bartlett celebrates after scoring for the Warriors in the NRLW.

Madison Bartlett celebrates after scoring for the Warriors in the NRLW. (Source: Photosport)

Abigail Roach, who played for Chiefs Manawa this season, said the NRLW offers more than just a contract.

“There's so many Kiwis going over to Australia to go and find NRLW teams because that's where they will grow most,” she said.

“After Aupiki, if you're not necessarily on the top level with the Black Ferns there's not too much opportunity whereas with rugby league there’s a lot more opportunity for a lot more girls.”

Black Ferns coach Allan Bunting said they were aware of the competition for talent.

“I know that there is a lot of that going on and there is so much talent here in New Zealand and hopefully we can build our competitions.”

The minimum wage in the NRLW is lower than a Black Ferns contract but there are only around 34 of those handed out each year while the league competition is growing each season – as is the salary cap.

“You go from being grateful to playing for what you deserve,” Roach said.

