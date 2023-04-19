Entertainment
Associated Press

Netflix to bring down the curtain on its original offering

14 mins ago
Netflix headquarters California.

Netflix headquarters California. (Source: Associated Press)

Netflix is poised to shut down the DVD-by-mail rental service that set the stage for its trailblazing video streaming service, ending an era that began a quarter century ago when delivering discs through the mail was considered a revolutionary concept.

The DVD service, which still delivers films and TV shows in the red-and-white envelopes that once served as Netflix's emblem, plans to mail its final discs on September 29.

Netflix ended March with 232.5 million worldwide subscribers to its video streaming service. However, it stopped disclosing how many people still pay for DVD-by-mail delivery years ago as that part of its business steadily shrank. The DVD service generated NZ$233.5 million in revenue last year, which translated into somewhere between 1.1 million and 1.3 million subscribers, based on the average prices paid by customers.

The growth of Netflix's video streaming service has been slowing down over the past year, prompting management to put more emphasis on boosting profits. That focus may have also contributed to the decision to close an operation that was becoming a financial drain.

But the DVD service was once Netflix's biggest money maker.

Shortly before Netflix broke off from video streaming in 2011, the DVD-by-mail service boasted more than 16 million subscribers. That number has steadily dwindled, and the service's eventual demise became apparent as the idea of waiting for the US Postal Service to deliver entertainment became woefully outdated.

But the DVD-by-mail service still has die-hard fans who continue to subscribe because they treasure finding obscure movies that aren't widely available on video streaming. Many subscribers still wax nostalgic about opening their mailbox and seeing the familiar red-and-white envelopes awaiting them instead of junk mail and a stack of bills.

"Those iconic red envelopes changed the way people watched shows and movies at home — and they paved the way for the shift to streaming," Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos wrote in a blog post about the DVD service's forthcoming shutdown.

The service’s history dates back to 1997 when Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph went to a post office in Santa Cruz, California, to mail a Patsy Cline compact disc to his friend and fellow co-founder Reed Hasting. Randolph, Netflix’s original CEO, wanted to test whether a disc could be delivered through the US Postal Service without being damaged, hoping eventually to do the same thing with the still-new format that became the DVD.

The Patsy Cline CD arrived at Hastings’ home unblemished, prompting the duo in 1998 to launch a DVD-by-mail rental website that they always knew would be supplanted by even more convenient technology.

“It was planned obsolescence, but our bet was that it would take longer for it to happen than most people thought at the time,” Randolph said in an interview with The Associated Press last year across the street from the Santa Cruz post office where he mailed the Patsy Cline CD. Hastings replaced Randolph as Netflix’s CEO a few years after its inception, a job he didn’t relinquish until stepping down in January.

With just a little over five months of life remaining, the DVD service has shipped more than 5 billion discs across the US — the only country in which it ever operated. Its ending echoes the downfall of the thousands of Blockbuster video rental stores that closed because they couldn’t counter the threat posed by Netflix’s DVD-by-mail alternative.

Even subscribers who remain loyal to the DVD service could see the end coming as they noticed the shrinking selection in a library that once boasted more than 100,000 titles. Some customers also have reported having to wait longer for discs to be delivered as Netflix closed dozens of DVD distribution centres with the shift to streaming.

“Our goal has always been to provide the best service for our members, but as the business continues to shrink, that’s going to become increasingly difficult,” Sarandos acknowledged in his blog post.

Netflix rebranded the rental service as DVD.com — a prosaic name that was settled upon after Hastings floated the idea of calling it Qwikster, an idea that was widely ridiculed. The DVD service has been operating from a nondescript office in Fremont, California, located about 32 kilometres from Netflix’s sleek campus in Los Gatos, California.

EntertainmentNorth AmericaMoviesTelevision

SHARE

More Stories

Sky TV's new Sky Box going to most 'loyal' customers first

Sky TV's new Sky Box going to most 'loyal' customers first

The company has officially launched the product today, promising "it will transform your entertainment experience".

12:27pm

Legendary Australian comedian Barry Humphries hospitalised

Legendary Australian comedian Barry Humphries hospitalised

Humphries has delighted and outraged audiences for decades as an entertainer and man of a million masks - his most famous, Dame Edna Everage.

12:26pm

Aaron Carter's cause of death revealed

Aaron Carter's cause of death revealed

10:10am

TV and film writers authorise strike over pay, other issues

TV and film writers authorise strike over pay, other issues

Tue, Apr 18

Judge says Alec Baldwin settlement in fatal shooting sealed

Judge says Alec Baldwin settlement in fatal shooting sealed

Tue, Apr 18

Baldwin calls Hutchins’ parents lawsuit 'misguided', seeks dismissal

Baldwin calls Hutchins’ parents lawsuit 'misguided', seeks dismissal

Tue, Apr 18

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Upsets galore in first round as ASB Classic heads indoors

Upsets galore in first round as ASB Classic heads indoors

Organisers earlier decided to shift all of today's matches inside with no public access in response to the ongoing wet weather caused by Cyclone Hale.

Tue, Jan 10

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

NZ face tough Davis Cup challenge after Bulgaria take 2-0 lead

NZ face tough Davis Cup challenge after Bulgaria take 2-0 lead

Sat, Feb 4

Burling, Kiwis rebound from penalty to win Singapore SailGP

Burling, Kiwis rebound from penalty to win Singapore SailGP

Mon, Jan 16

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

June 19, 2022

Latest

Popular

2 mins ago

'Ideological nonsense': Greens hit out at Nats' farming policy

'Ideological nonsense': Greens hit out at Nats' farming policy

14 mins ago

Netflix to bring down the curtain on its original offering

Netflix to bring down the curtain on its original offering

28 mins ago

Airbnb guests waste 120 tonnes of water, leave gas on for 25 days

Airbnb guests waste 120 tonnes of water, leave gas on for 25 days

41 mins ago

Killer Beez arrested after 265kg of meth bound for NZ seized

Killer Beez arrested after 265kg of meth bound for NZ seized

54 mins ago

Ryan returns to his rugby roots for 'special' week of coaching

1:15

Ryan returns to his rugby roots for 'special' week of coaching

4:36pm

Perth mum-of-two stabbed to death in front of daughters

Perth mum-of-two stabbed to death in front of daughters
1
2
3
4
5
6