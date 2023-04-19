New Zealand

rnz.co.nz

Mystery deepens as another weka found in South Taranaki

28 mins ago
A weka taking a stroll.

A weka taking a stroll. (Source: istock.com)

The mystery of Manaia's wayward weka has deepened with the capture of a second bird discovered in the South Taranaki township.

In December local man Peter Andreoli caught a weka in the small coastal settlement.

The Department of Conservation now fears someone is illegally releasing the birds in the area.

The lastest weka was caught by Manaia locals Jenny and Guy Oakley last month.

While relatively common in the South Island, weka have not been sighted in Taranaki for decades.

Weka were a common sight in Taranaki up until 1918, but they were gone from the region by 1938 — and an attempt to reintroduce them on Mt Taranaki in the 1970s was deemed unsuccessful.

DOC worries weka may pose a risk to vulnerable wildlife particularly on Taranaki Maunga.

The captured birds were being cared for at Brooklands Zoo in New Plymouth.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandAnimalsTaranaki

SHARE

More Stories

Video: Man swims in Auckland Zoo's rhino enclosure

Video: Man swims in Auckland Zoo's rhino enclosure

The footage shows the man submerging himself in the water, washing his neck and face, leaving the animals and visitors stunned.

1:46pm

0:08

Retired Taranaki couple gain 'freedom' after $1m Lotto win

Retired Taranaki couple gain 'freedom' after $1m Lotto win

The couple said a worker at the store where they purchased the ticket was "blown away" when learning of their windfall.

1:06pm

Conspiracy theorists hijack debate around Kawerau poultry policy

Conspiracy theorists hijack debate around Kawerau poultry policy

5:13am

Kids' feral cat hunt in Canterbury cancelled after backlash

Kids' feral cat hunt in Canterbury cancelled after backlash

9:43pm

National announce Hipango as first Māori seat candidate since 2002

National announce Hipango as first Māori seat candidate since 2002

5:37pm

Activists urge cancellation of kids' feral cat hunt in Canterbury

Activists urge cancellation of kids' feral cat hunt in Canterbury

Tue, Apr 18

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Upsets galore in first round as ASB Classic heads indoors

Upsets galore in first round as ASB Classic heads indoors

Organisers earlier decided to shift all of today's matches inside with no public access in response to the ongoing wet weather caused by Cyclone Hale.

Tue, Jan 10

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

3:39pm

NZ face tough Davis Cup challenge after Bulgaria take 2-0 lead

NZ face tough Davis Cup challenge after Bulgaria take 2-0 lead

Sat, Feb 4

Burling, Kiwis rebound from penalty to win Singapore SailGP

Burling, Kiwis rebound from penalty to win Singapore SailGP

Mon, Jan 16

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

June 19, 2022

Latest

Popular

9 mins ago

'Get ready': Taiwan civilians train for Chinese invasion

'Get ready': Taiwan civilians train for Chinese invasion

28 mins ago

Mystery deepens as another weka found in South Taranaki

Mystery deepens as another weka found in South Taranaki

45 mins ago

'Elephant in the room' - Hayman on concussions as RWC approaches

'Elephant in the room' - Hayman on concussions as RWC approaches

57 mins ago

Some NCEA changes delayed, maths and literacy prioritised

Some NCEA changes delayed, maths and literacy prioritised

2:37pm

Experts tracking old NASA satellite falling to Earth

Experts tracking old NASA satellite falling to Earth

2:07pm

Plane forced to turn around after toilets malfunction

Plane forced to turn around after toilets malfunction
1
2
3
4
5
6