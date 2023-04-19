Mystery deepens as another weka found in South Taranaki

The mystery of Manaia's wayward weka has deepened with the capture of a second bird discovered in the South Taranaki township.

In December local man Peter Andreoli caught a weka in the small coastal settlement.

The Department of Conservation now fears someone is illegally releasing the birds in the area.

The lastest weka was caught by Manaia locals Jenny and Guy Oakley last month.

While relatively common in the South Island, weka have not been sighted in Taranaki for decades.

ADVERTISEMENT

Weka were a common sight in Taranaki up until 1918, but they were gone from the region by 1938 — and an attempt to reintroduce them on Mt Taranaki in the 1970s was deemed unsuccessful.

DOC worries weka may pose a risk to vulnerable wildlife particularly on Taranaki Maunga.

The captured birds were being cared for at Brooklands Zoo in New Plymouth.

rnz.co.nz