Kim says North Korea has developed first spy satellite

13 mins ago


In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and his daughter visit the National Aerospace Development Administration in North Korea yesterday. (Source: Associated Press)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country has completed the development of its first military spy satellite and ordered officials to go ahead with its launch as planned, state media reported today.

During his visit to the North's aerospace agency yesterday, Kim stressed it's crucial to acquire a space-based surveillance system to cope with what he called serious security threats posed by "the most hostile rhetoric and explicit action" by the United States and South Korea this year, the Korean Central News Agency said.

North Korea has said its ongoing torrid run of weapons tests, including its first test-launch of a solid-fuelled intercontinental ballistic missile designed to strike the US mainland last week, are a response to joint military exercises between the United States and its regional allies South Korea and Japan.

At the National Aerospace Development Administration, Kim said military reconnaissance was essential for North Korea to effectively use its methods of war deterrence, according to KCNA.

Kim said "the military reconnaissance satellite No 1" had been built as of April and ordered efforts to speed up final preparations for its launch at a planned date that he didn't disclose.

He said North Korea must launch several satellites to firmly establish an intelligence-gathering capability, KCNA said.

Kim also accused the US and South Korea of expanding their hostile military campaigns in the name of bolstering their alliance.



A TV screen shows an image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, and his daughter during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. (Source: Associated Press)

He accused the US of transforming South Korea into "an advanced base for aggression" by deploying strategic assets like aircraft carriers and nuclear-capable bombers.

The US and South Korean militaries have been expanding their combined drills to beef up their deterrence against North Korea's growing nuclear threats.

This week, the allies launched a 12-day aerial exercise involving some 110 warplanes and staged a one-day naval missile defence exercise with Japan.

North Korea, for its part, has carried out about 100 missile tests since the start of last year, about 30 of them this year.

