World
Associated Press

Experts tracking old NASA satellite falling to Earth

2:37pm
Illustration provided by NASA depicts the RHESSI (Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar Spectroscopic Imager) solar observation satellite.

Illustration provided by NASA depicts the RHESSI (Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar Spectroscopic Imager) solar observation satellite. (Source: Associated Press)

An old NASA satellite is expected to fall to Earth this week, but experts tracking the spacecraft say chances are low it will pose any danger.

The defunct science satellite known as Rhessi will plummet through the atmosphere on Thursday afternoon (NZ time), according to NASA and the Defense Department.

NASA said today that the reentry location is not being disclosed, given lingering uncertainty over when and where it might go down. Most of the 300-kilogram satellite should burn up upon return, but some parts are expected to survive.

The space agency said in a statement the risk of anyone on Earth being harmed by plunging satellite pieces is “low" — about 1-in-2467.

Rhessi — short for the Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar Spectroscopic Imager — rocketed into orbit in 2002 to study the sun.

Before being shut down in 2018 because of communication problems, the satellite observed solar flares as well as coronal mass ejections from the sun. It captured images in high-energy X-rays and gamma rays, recording more than 100,000 solar events.

WorldSpace

SHARE

More Stories

Odd spiral appears amid northern lights in Alaska night sky

Odd spiral appears amid northern lights in Alaska night sky

While it may look like a galaxy, astronomers insist it's not.

8:45pm

SpaceX calls off 1st launch attempt of giant rocket in Texas

SpaceX calls off 1st launch attempt of giant rocket in Texas

Dubbed Starship, the rocket is the world's most powerful launch vehicle ever developed.

Tue, Apr 18

Search for alien life extends to Jupiter's icy moons

Search for alien life extends to Jupiter's icy moons

Thu, Apr 13

NASA unveils 'Mars' habitat for year-long experiments on Earth

NASA unveils 'Mars' habitat for year-long experiments on Earth

Wed, Apr 12

3:39

Galaxies discovered by Webb Space Telescope oldest ever observed

Galaxies discovered by Webb Space Telescope oldest ever observed

Sun, Apr 9

1st moon crew in 50 years includes woman, Black astronaut

1st moon crew in 50 years includes woman, Black astronaut

Tue, Apr 4

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Upsets galore in first round as ASB Classic heads indoors

Upsets galore in first round as ASB Classic heads indoors

Organisers earlier decided to shift all of today's matches inside with no public access in response to the ongoing wet weather caused by Cyclone Hale.

Tue, Jan 10

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

3:39pm

NZ face tough Davis Cup challenge after Bulgaria take 2-0 lead

NZ face tough Davis Cup challenge after Bulgaria take 2-0 lead

Sat, Feb 4

Burling, Kiwis rebound from penalty to win Singapore SailGP

Burling, Kiwis rebound from penalty to win Singapore SailGP

Mon, Jan 16

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

June 19, 2022

Latest

Popular

8 mins ago

'Get ready': Taiwan civilians train for Chinese invasion

'Get ready': Taiwan civilians train for Chinese invasion

27 mins ago

Mystery deepens as another weka found in South Taranaki

Mystery deepens as another weka found in South Taranaki

44 mins ago

'Elephant in the room' - Hayman on concussions as RWC approaches

'Elephant in the room' - Hayman on concussions as RWC approaches

56 mins ago

Some NCEA changes delayed, maths and literacy prioritised

Some NCEA changes delayed, maths and literacy prioritised

2:37pm

Experts tracking old NASA satellite falling to Earth

Experts tracking old NASA satellite falling to Earth

2:07pm

Plane forced to turn around after toilets malfunction

Plane forced to turn around after toilets malfunction
1
2
3
4
5
6