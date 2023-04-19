New Zealand

Conspiracy theorists hijack debate around Kawerau poultry policy

49 mins ago
An Eastern Bay council is revisiting its poultry policy after social media highlighting its chook rules backfired, bringing more angry squawks than happy clucks.

By Diane McCarthy, Local Democracy Reporter

The reminder from Kawerau District Council that residents need a $25-a-year poultry licence to keep backyard chooks has sparked such outrage online that it is likely to be discussed by councillors at a workshop this week.

At last count, the council’s Facebook page post had received over 700 comments, mostly from people not living in the district.

Angry that the council expects Kawerau residents to pay an annual licence fee to keep chickens, people on social media have been urging residents to flout the rules.

The Facebook post has appeared on a Voices For Freedom TikTok video, which describes it as “another example of government overreach”. These sentiments have been echoed in many of the comments. The United Nation’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, a subject of many popular conspiracy theories, has also been referenced in several posts.

Many of the complaints in the comments section of the post express the feeling that the council is revenue gathering, while others feel it is unfair that chickens require a licence but cats don’t.

One stated: “My chickens identify as cats – problem solved”.

The claim that other councils have fewer restrictions on keeping poultry is true.

Most councils have bylaws around the keeping of poultry in urban areas. None the Beacon has been able to find require residents to apply for a licence to keep fewer than six chickens. Most, including all other Bay of Plenty councils, give the maximum number of chickens people can keep as 12 before council permission must be sought.

Even with the licence, which involves a staff member assessing the property to make sure standards for keeping poultry are met, Kawerau urban residents are not allowed more than six chooks.

Rules differ between councils regarding the distance chicken coops must be from a residence, ranging from two to 10 metres, but most generally stipulate the birds must not become a nuisance to neighbours through noise or smell. Most do not allow roosters in urban areas due to the noise disturbance they cause.

Kawerau Council communications manager Tania Humberstone said the council introduced the licensing requirement into its bylaw in 2019 after public consultation. It came after receiving complaints about the noise and smell of poultry from neighbours.

The bylaw comes up for review every 10 years, although those wishing for a change may not have to wait until 2029.

“In the light of the cost-of-living increases, the council appreciates that more whānau are looking to be self-sufficient,” Humberstone said. “Given we have had a huge response to this reminder, it will most likely be raised at a workshop with elected members this week.

“However, it is worth noting... many of the responses on social media were not from people within the Kawerau rohe or even from people residing in the Eastern Bay.

“The initial post was shared with a number of social media groups that are advocating less control by the local and central government.

“The Kawerau council would always look to ensure bylaws are fair and reflect the general well-being of the entire community, including those that are directly affected.”

Not everyone responds to the post was against the bylaw. Some felt it was a good way for the council to make sure chooks were being cared for properly, that $25 a year was a reasonable price to pay for eggs and that it could be extremely unpleasant living next door to someone with chickens that smell.

Humberstone said last week, during a meeting related to the draft Local Alcohol Policy, council staff met two Kawerau residents who kept poultry.

“Both residents stated that they didn’t see an issue in registering the chooks. They also noted that they had considered the best place to locate the chook house on their property to avoid any nuisance for their neighbours.

“The council appreciates this high level of consideration for neighbours and the cooperation of all those who have registered their chickens.”

Humberstone said 15 Kawerau residents had licences to keep poultry, and one of those had registered last week as a result of the Facebook post.

The council had received no complaints about poultry in this financial year, though it had received two complaints in March and May last year. One is related to ducks, and the other to a rooster.

Humberstone also notes Kawerau has reasonable costs associated with most policies, as evidenced by it winning an award from the consumer rights TV show Fair Go last year for being the cheapest town in the country to register a dog, use water or order a LIM report.

