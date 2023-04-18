US diplomatic convoy attacked in Sudan amid new truce appeal

Washington's top diplomat said today that a US Embassy convoy came under fire in Sudan and denounced "indiscriminate military operations" as the country's armed forces and a powerful rival unleashed heavy weapons in urban areas for a fourth day.

The convoy of clearly marked embassy vehicles was attacked yesterday, and preliminary reports link the assailants to the Rapid Support Forces, the paramilitary group battling Sudan's military, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters.

Everyone in the convoy was safe, Blinken said.

The convoy attack in Khartoum, along with earlier assaults on aid workers and the EU envoy's residence in the Sudanese capital, signalled further descent into chaos since the battle by two rival generals for control of Africa's third-largest country erupted over the weekend.

More than 185 people have been killed and more than 1800 wounded, according to UN figures, which did not include a breakdown of civilians and combatants. The Sudan Doctors' Syndicate said today that at least 144 civilians were killed and more than 1400 wounded since Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The overall death toll could be much higher because clashes in Khartoum have prevented the removal of bodies in some areas.

The two sides have been using tanks, artillery and other heavy weapons in densely populated areas.

Top diplomats have urged the two rival generals — armed forces chief General Abdel-Fattah Burhan and RSF leader General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo — to halt fighting.

The State Department said that Blinken spoke by phone separately with the two generals.

"I made very clear (in my calls) that any attacks or threats or dangers posed to our diplomats were totally unacceptable," Blinken told reporters at the Group of Seven wealthy nations meeting in Japan today.

He appealed for an immediate 24-hour cease-fire, as a foundation for a longer truce and a return to negotiations.

Burhan and Dagalo, former allies who jointly orchestrated an October 2021 coup, have dug in, demanding the other's surrender.

ADVERTISEMENT

The violence has raised the spectre of civil war just as Sudanese were trying to revive the drive for a democratic, civilian government after decades of military rule.

Both generals have a long history of human rights abuses and their forces have cracked down on pro-democracy activists.