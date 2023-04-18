Entertainment
Associated Press

TV and film writers authorise strike over pay, other issues

3:17pm
Striking writers walk the picket line outside Paramount Studios on Dec. 13, 2007.

Striking writers walk the picket line outside Paramount Studios on Dec. 13, 2007. (Source: Associated Press)

Unionised film and television writers have voted overwhelmingly to give their leaders the authority to call a strike if they're unable to reach an agreement on a new contract.

In an email to members today, the negotiating committee of the Writers Guild of America said nearly 98% of the 9218 votes were cast to authorise the strike, with nearly 79% of guild members voting. The guild is currently negotiating with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers on a deal aimed at addressing pay and other changes brought on by the dominance of streaming services.

“Our membership has spoken,” the email said. “You have expressed your collective strength, solidarity, and the demand for meaningful change in overwhelming numbers.”

The writers' three-year contract expires May 1, and leaders could call for a walkout the following day, but could extend the deadline if the two sides are close to a deal.

Issues in negotiations include pay, writers' ability to work for different shows during downtime from other projects, and, according to Variety, the use of artificial intelligence in the script process.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which negotiates for studios, streaming services and production companies, said in a statement Monday that a “strike authorisation vote has always been part of the WGA’s plan, announced before the parties even exchanged proposals. Its inevitable ratification should come as no surprise to anyone”.

“Our goal is, and continues to be, to reach a fair and reasonable agreement,” the statement said.

The writers' voted for a similar strike authorisation in nearly the same numbers in 2017, but a deal was reached before a strike was called. The guild last went on strike in 2007.

EntertainmentTelevisionMovies

SHARE

More Stories

Simon Cowell, 63, planning to be a dad again

Simon Cowell, 63, planning to be a dad again

Cowell has a 45-year-old fiancée, Lauren Silverman.

Sun, Apr 16

Another Game of Thrones prequel series announced

Another Game of Thrones prequel series announced

The show will take place 100 years before the events depicted in Game of Thrones.

Fri, Apr 14

Oscar winner Jamie Foxx recovering after suffering 'medical complication'

Oscar winner Jamie Foxx recovering after suffering 'medical complication'

Thu, Apr 13

New Harry Potter TV series announced for HBO's new streaming platform

New Harry Potter TV series announced for HBO's new streaming platform

Thu, Apr 13

0:14

'Hell of a scare' - Matthew McConaughey details terrifying flight

'Hell of a scare' - Matthew McConaughey details terrifying flight

Wed, Apr 12

Millie Bobby Brown, 19, engaged to Bon Jovi's son

Millie Bobby Brown, 19, engaged to Bon Jovi's son

Wed, Apr 12

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

NZ face tough Davis Cup challenge after Bulgaria take 2-0 lead

NZ face tough Davis Cup challenge after Bulgaria take 2-0 lead

Bulgaria won both singles rubbers to take a commanding lead in the World Group 1 playoff today as players faced both scorching serves and temperatures.

Sat, Feb 4

East Auckland shooting shocks residents, landlord

East Auckland shooting shocks residents, landlord

May 26, 2022

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

June 19, 2022

Exclusive: Multiple charges of wage subsidy fraud laid in court

Exclusive: Multiple charges of wage subsidy fraud laid in court

May 9, 2022

Supermarket not-so-specials, are the prices really that special?

Supermarket not-so-specials, are the prices really that special?

April 26, 2021

Latest

Popular

3 mins ago

QLD man jailed for robbing 87-year-old father at knifepoint

QLD man jailed for robbing 87-year-old father at knifepoint

19 mins ago

National announce Hipango as first Māori seat candidate since 2002

National announce Hipango as first Māori seat candidate since 2002

39 mins ago

Singing Samoan brothers set for new album and tour of Croatia

1:52

Singing Samoan brothers set for new album and tour of Croatia

54 mins ago

Family's warning after US 13yo dies attempting TikTok challenge

Family's warning after US 13yo dies attempting TikTok challenge

4:41pm

White supremacist Philip Arps jailed over abusive messages

White supremacist Philip Arps jailed over abusive messages

4:26pm

Airbus, Air France acquitted over 2009 Rio-Paris crash

Airbus, Air France acquitted over 2009 Rio-Paris crash
1
2
3
4
5
6