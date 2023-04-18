QLD man jailed for robbing 87-year-old father at knifepoint

World
A Queensland man who abducted his own 87-year-old father at knifepoint to steal nearly $1000 in cash has been jailed for at least 16 months.

The 53-year-old Bribie Island man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, faced Brisbane District Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to six charges, including deprivation of liberty as a domestic violence offence.

The accused was visited on January 12 last year by his father, who had come by with his son's mail and to remind him his lease was up.

Crown prosecutor Christa Nicola said the man, who was long-term unemployed and had serious drug dependency, started to complain about money being kept from him and accused his father of being a "liar".

He pushed his father into a chair and pinned him with his palm against his chest.

Nicola said the defendant then used his free hand to hold a knife to his father's neck and jaw and made multiple threats to kill him.

The elderly man passed out for about 15 seconds and when he regained consciousness, he was told by his son they needed to go to the bank.

The accused got in the passenger seat of his father's car and directed him to drive, grabbing the steering wheel when his father attempted to head to a police station.

The defendant's father withdrew his daily limit of $980 in cash from an ATM and was told to withdraw the same amount again but could not do so.

After being allowed to leave, the man's father called police and officers found the defendant with cannabis plants, $340 in cash and a book titled The Encyclopedia of Cannabis.

Nicola said the defendant had engaged in serious offending involving violence and armed robbery while on the "protracted trip" to the ATM.

The defendant's barrister Robert Glenday said his client mainly attributed his offending to having ceased to take methadone to treat drug withdrawal.

"His drug use started at age 21 and he now has long-term drug dependence. He has struggled over the years," Glenday said.

When given the chance to address the court, the defendant said, "I'm sorry".

Judge Tracy Fantin said the defendant's most serious offence was armed robbery with personal violence, which had a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

"You have been on methadone and prescription medications for decades. Unfortunately at the time of this offending you made a decision to cease some of that medication and I accept ... that contributed in part to you committing these offences," Fantin said.

"That does not excuse your behaviour in any way."

Fantin said the defendant had been found by police with an unsophisticated cannabis growing operation.

The man was sentenced to four years and six months imprisonment and will be eligible to apply for parole in June due to time already served.

