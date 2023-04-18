PM eyes 'significant announcement' for Kiwis living in Australia

Chris Hipkins says he hopes to make a "reasonably significant announcement" about additional pathways for Kiwis to work and live in Australia this weekend.

This weekend, Hipkins will head to Brisbane to meet with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese. The leaders are expected to advance discussions about Kiwis' rights across the ditch — changes first mooted under former prime minister Jacinda Ardern.

He told Breakfast: "We've been working with the Australian government over time to improve the pathways for the New Zealanders who are living and working in Australia.

"I hope that we'll have a reasonably significant announcement to make about that when I'm in Australia over the weekend."

Hipkins will be joined on the trip across the ditch by Trade Minister Damien O’Connor. He will travel with a business delegation and senior Māori representatives.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Quite a significant business delegation are coming with me this time, Hipkins said.

"It includes Māori business, the primary sector, and the weightless economy — quite a significant representation on the delegation from that as well.

"It's a real opportunity for us to grow those relationships and explore, you know, future trading opportunities with Australia, our nearest trading partner, a huge market with a lot of opportunity for New Zealand."





More rights for Kiwis coming?

Australia's PM Anthony Albanese greets his New Zealand counterpart in their first official meeting. (Source: 1News)

Reporting by AAP

ADVERTISEMENT

Presently, many of the estimated 700,000 New Zealanders in Australia are unable to access many welfare benefits, nor work for the federal public service or serve in Australian defence forces.

However, those rights are extended to Australians living in New Zealand.

Australians in New Zealand are also able to vote, with a parliamentary committee looking into extending the franchise to Kiwis in Australia.

Albanese's Labor government came to office promising improved pathways to citizenship for many residents living in Australia, and with Ardern, put Kiwis near the top of the list.

"We don't want people to be temporary residents forever," he said at a joint press conference in July last year.

Ardern and Albanese set a timeline of Anzac Day 2023 as their deadline at the time..

Sunday's meeting comes amid heightened levels of trans-Tasman government engagement, with the centre-left Labor and Labour parties in power on both sides of the Tasman Sea.

ADVERTISEMENT

Australia's deputy prime minister Richard Marles visited Wellington earlier this month with defence counterpart Andrew Little, the pair sharing a friendship dating back decades to their days as student politicians.

Last year, Albanese and Ardern agreed a series of annual ministerial meetings, which are also yet to take place this year: between defence and foreign ministers, the Australian treasurer and NZ finance minister, and climate change ministers.

Albanese and Hipkins will also meet a third time in 2023 in New Zealand at the Annual Australia-New Zealand Leaders meeting.

"New Zealand and Australia's economic success is inextricably linked," Hipkins said, noting it was the 40th anniversary of the trans-Tasman free trade deal.

"The Single Economic Market is a powerful engine for growth on both sides of the Tasman."

ADVERTISEMENT

Hipkins will also make two further international trips this year, confirming travel to King Charles' coronation in London in May, and to fly New Zealand's flag at the annual NATO Summit in Lithuania in July.

Opposition leader Christopher Luxon will also travel to London for the coronation as part of a Kiwi delegation, including All Blacks legend Richie McCaw and Christchurch Mosques terror attack survivor Abdul Aziz.

Hipkins also announced New Zealand's gift for the coronation: $1 million towards planting native trees.

"The donation will create a living legacy to benefit all New Zealanders, provide more resilience against climate change, and aligns with King Charles's lifelong interest in environmental conservation," he said.