Man's body found in plane's landing gear at Amsterdam airport

1:05pm
A KLM plane on runway.

A KLM plane on runway. (Source: istock.com)

The body of a stowaway was found at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport today hidden in the undercarriage of a plane that arrived from Toronto, Dutch border police said.

The man was found in the landing gear of a plane operated by Dutch national carrier KLM that flew in from the Canadian city and which had previously flown from Lagos, spokesman Robert van Kapel told AFP.

"An investigation is underway," he said, unable to give further information on the identity of the man or where he may have begun his journey.

Such incidents "happen sporadically", said the spokesman.

Last year, a stowaway survived a 9000-kilometre flight from Johannesburg to Amsterdam, hidden in the nose wheel of a cargo plane.

In 2021, border police found the body of a Nigerian man in the landing gear of a plane arriving at Schiphol Airport.

