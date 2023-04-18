World
Baldwin calls Hutchins’ parents lawsuit 'misguided', seeks dismissal

8:33am
Alec Baldwin pictured in 2019.

Alec Baldwin pictured in 2019. (Source: Associated Press)

Alec Baldwin wants a "misguided" lawsuit filed against him by Halyna Hutchins' parents and sister to be dismissed.

The 64-year-old actor's lawyers argued Olga Solovey, Anatolii Androsovych, and Svetlana Zemko only filed their suit to "obtain compensation" despite being "physically, financially and emotionally" estranged from their late relative "for years" before her death.

Court documents obtained by NBC News stated: "The loss of a daughter and sister is undoubtedly painful in any circumstance. Yet Plaintiffs — who had been distanced from Halyna physically, financially, and emotionally for years before her death—have no viable cause of action against Defendants. This action is especially misguided."

Alec, who has denied any wrongdoing, previously agreed to a settlement with Halyna's widower, Matthew Hutchins, their son and estate, and said he believed resolving that court case "should have been the end of the matter."

The documents added: "But it is not. The Court should dismiss Plaintiffs’ Complaint with prejudice."

The lawsuit was filed in February and as well as Alec, 'Rust' armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, assistant director David Halls, and Rust Movie Productions, LLC. are listed as defendants.

Gloria Allred, who is representing the family in the suit, hit out at the '30 Rock' star and said he is "once again attempting to avoid responsibility."

The lawyer added in a statement: "It is abundantly clear under New Mexico law , which will be applied in the California court that he is responsible for all of the harm he did to the entirety of Halyna Hutchins’ family.

"We are here to make sure that he is held accountable for his actions."

Like Alec, Hannah has also been charged with involuntary manslaughter, while David agreed to plead no contest to negligent use of a deadly weapon.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for June 9.

NY woman fatally shot after car driven up wrong driveway

Kaylin Gillis was in a car with three other people looking for a friend’s house when the group mistakenly drove up to Kevin Monahan's house.

32 mins ago

Secret Chinese police station in New York leads to arrests

The secret police station helped the Chinese government locate a pro-democracy activist of Chinese descent living in California.

59 mins ago

Chauvin murder conviction upheld in George Floyd killing

10:40am

FBI: Guardsman applied to be hitman through parody website

10:22am

SpaceX calls off 1st launch attempt of giant rocket in Texas

6:58am

Judge abruptly delays trial over Fox News and 2020 US election lies

5:38pm

NY woman fatally shot after car driven up wrong driveway

Secret Chinese police station in New York leads to arrests

Chauvin murder conviction upheld in George Floyd killing

