New Zealand
Australia and New Zealand to ramp up joint military training

7:05pm
New Zealand Defence Force (file image).

Australia and New Zealand have pledged to strengthen their military partnership a week out from ANZAC Day. 

Plan ANZAC will increase the capacity of both militaries to train together and act jointly to support regional security, including through humanitarian aid and disaster relief missions.

Australian Army Chief Lieutenant General Simon Stuart said the two nations were also looking to work with Pacific nations such as Fiji to respond to national disasters.

"Recently, we have had soldiers from Fiji helping us in Australia in terms of responding to some of our natural disasters," he told ABC TV.

"We work together in the region. What we are trying to do for Plan ANZAC is to ensure we are well coordinated so that we make it easier for our regional partners."

His New Zealand counterpart Major General John Boswell, said the increased cooperation would help his nation's army boost its capability as it struggles with workforce retention. 

"Plan ANZAC acknowledges those contributions and provides a framework that will continue to enhance those respective capabilities and provide a degree of insurance," he said. 

"We are now looking to our region how we can partner with the region in a way that is mutually beneficial for all parties."

Both chiefs said the agreement would ensure the armies were able to deploy their resources in the most efficient way. 

"Both our armies are excellent value for money, so Plan ANZAC at its heart is about how do we most effectively use the resources we already have in ways that are going to be of more benefit for our nations?" Stuart said. 

The announcement comes just ahead of the Australian government's release of a public version of the defence strategic review, which independently analysed the military's capability to tackle emerging and future threats. 

The review, handed to the government in February and due to be released this month, comes off the back of the defence force putting a greater focus on long-range capabilities. 

