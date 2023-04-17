Victorian senator responds after strip club confrontation

Victorian Senator Lidia Thorpe has been told she "cannot keep doing this" after a foul-mouthed stoush with a group of men outside a Melbourne strip club, where she taunted one for having a "small penis".

The independent senator's clash was filmed in the early hours of Sunday outside Maxine's Gentleman's Club in the inner northern suburb Brunswick.

"All I want to say to the black brothers there and anyone that we're fighting,'' she said, "any black man that stands with the f***ing white little c*** like that, youse can all get f***ed too."

In response to one man calling her a "racist dog" she said: "You know what I say to you? Small penis, small penis."

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding to the incident today and addressing Senator Thorpe, independent senator Jacqui Lambie said "you cannot keep doing this".

"A good start would be ... take the responsibility for your own actions and take them into your own hands," she told Sky News.

"There is no getting out of this, you are a politician. Sometimes we do muck up but not taking any responsibility for yourself is not very helpful."

Senator Lambie said the Victorian senator should seek counselling if she wasn't in a good way, as "something needs to be done".

In a statement to Seven News, who revealed the video, Senator Thorpe said she did not start the fight but was provoked over her views on Indigenous affairs.

"It's sad people are utilising whatever they can to drag me down when we're trying to discuss important issues in this country," she said.

One of the men asked "how the f*** does someone get in parliament like you?"

ADVERTISEMENT

Senator Thorpe angrily responded: "We've been repressed all our f***ing life in this country and you let this little dog speak."

Senator Thorpe was leaving the club about 3am after celebrating a friend's 50th birthday, Seven News reported.

She was shown shouting at the men before being dragged away by a friend.

Senator Thorpe quit the Greens earlier this year over a dispute about the Indigenous voice to parliament.

It's the latest controversy involving her. She was last month pulled to the ground by police after intervening in an anti-trans protest outside parliament house in Canberra.