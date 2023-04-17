World
AAP

Victorian senator responds after strip club confrontation

45 mins ago
Senator Lidia Thorpe during a press conference at Parliament House on March 25, 2021 in Canberra.

Senator Lidia Thorpe during a press conference at Parliament House on March 25, 2021 in Canberra. (Source: Getty)

Victorian Senator Lidia Thorpe has been told she "cannot keep doing this" after a foul-mouthed stoush with a group of men outside a Melbourne strip club, where she taunted one for having a "small penis".

The independent senator's clash was filmed in the early hours of Sunday outside Maxine's Gentleman's Club in the inner northern suburb Brunswick.

"All I want to say to the black brothers there and anyone that we're fighting,'' she said, "any black man that stands with the f***ing white little c*** like that, youse can all get f***ed too."

In response to one man calling her a "racist dog" she said: "You know what I say to you? Small penis, small penis."

Responding to the incident today and addressing Senator Thorpe, independent senator Jacqui Lambie said "you cannot keep doing this".

"A good start would be ... take the responsibility for your own actions and take them into your own hands," she told Sky News.

"There is no getting out of this, you are a politician. Sometimes we do muck up but not taking any responsibility for yourself is not very helpful."

Senator Lambie said the Victorian senator should seek counselling if she wasn't in a good way, as "something needs to be done".

In a statement to Seven News, who revealed the video, Senator Thorpe said she did not start the fight but was provoked over her views on Indigenous affairs.

"It's sad people are utilising whatever they can to drag me down when we're trying to discuss important issues in this country," she said.

One of the men asked "how the f*** does someone get in parliament like you?"

Senator Thorpe angrily responded: "We've been repressed all our f***ing life in this country and you let this little dog speak."

Senator Thorpe was leaving the club about 3am after celebrating a friend's 50th birthday, Seven News reported.

She was shown shouting at the men before being dragged away by a friend.

Senator Thorpe quit the Greens earlier this year over a dispute about the Indigenous voice to parliament.

It's the latest controversy involving her. She was last month pulled to the ground by police after intervening in an anti-trans protest outside parliament house in Canberra.

WorldAustralia

SHARE

More Stories

Two charged over Sydney kidnapping and severed finger

Two charged over Sydney kidnapping and severed finger

The charges are the latest in a spate of recent violent kidnappings across Sydney.

12:35pm

Rangers search for dingo in WA after toddler attacked

Rangers search for dingo in WA after toddler attacked

The boy, two, was set upon on Friday night at Dales Campground in Karijini National Park, Western Australia.

3:49pm

Melbourne locals staggered after deer smashes through yards

Melbourne locals staggered after deer smashes through yards

Sat, Apr 15

1:46

NSW men who held prison guard hostage for drugs get more years in jail

NSW men who held prison guard hostage for drugs get more years in jail

Sat, Apr 15

Gallery: First photos emerge of Cyclone Ilsa damage in Australia

Gallery: First photos emerge of Cyclone Ilsa damage in Australia

Fri, Apr 14

Kiwi couple say scale of Cyclone Ilsa is 'colossal'

Kiwi couple say scale of Cyclone Ilsa is 'colossal'

Fri, Apr 14

0:53

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Super Rugby power rankings - McKenzie wins Barrett battle

Super Rugby power rankings - McKenzie wins Barrett battle

The unbeaten Chiefs, led by the attacking brilliance of their playmaker, show no sign of slowing down, writes Patrick McKendry.

Mon, Apr 3

Gang-related gun violence as bad as I’ve seen – ex-police officer

Gang-related gun violence as bad as I’ve seen – ex-police officer

June 3, 2022

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

June 19, 2022

Silver Ferns put one hand on Constellation Cup with stellar win

Silver Ferns put one hand on Constellation Cup with stellar win

October 12, 2022

Exclusive: Multiple charges of wage subsidy fraud laid in court

Exclusive: Multiple charges of wage subsidy fraud laid in court

May 9, 2022

Latest

Popular

12 mins ago

First-day nerves as Wallabies meet new coach Eddie Jones

First-day nerves as Wallabies meet new coach Eddie Jones

30 mins ago

Person dies after going overboard from fishing boat off Dunedin coast

Person dies after going overboard from fishing boat off Dunedin coast

38 mins ago

Analysis: Why spectre of Razor will loom large over ABs this year

Analysis: Why spectre of Razor will loom large over ABs this year

45 mins ago

Victorian senator responds after strip club confrontation

Victorian senator responds after strip club confrontation

2:42pm

Man appears in court after Auckland Burger King stabbings

0:21

Man appears in court after Auckland Burger King stabbings

2:21pm

AT to cut 150 jobs as Auckland Council slashes funding

12:54

AT to cut 150 jobs as Auckland Council slashes funding
1
2
3
4
5
6