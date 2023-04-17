World
AAP

Two charged over Sydney kidnapping and severed finger

12:35pm
Shadowy figure in building.

Shadowy figure in building. (Source: istock.com)

Two men will face court accused of a harrowing kidnapping which left a Sydney man with a severed finger.

The victims - a 26-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman - were walking towards a car park at Fairfield in Sydney's southwest on January 18 when they were grabbed by two men wearing balaclavas, NSW Police said.

They were forced into a vehicle, held hostage and tortured for two days before managing to escape from a location at Swan Bay, about 25km northeast of Raymond Terrace, before calling a family member who contacted police.

"The man's finger was severed during the incident," police said today.

Earlier this month officers from Strike Force Bultje raided two homes in Smithfield and Cartwright, arresting two men aged 24 and 25.

They have since been charged with a string of kidnapping offences including detaining the couple against their will and participating in a criminal group.

The older man was also charged with one count of damaging property by fire for a separate incident, where a Molotov cocktail was allegedly thrown at a home in Bossley Park on January 22.

The charges are the latest in a spate of recent violent kidnappings across Sydney that police say are linked to organised crime gangs using victims to extort money.

Both men appeared at Fairfield Local Court earlier this month, where they were formally refused bail to reappear before Parramatta Local Court on May 1.

