The Phantom of the Opera closes on Broadway after 35 years

The final curtain came down Sunday on New York's production of The Phantom of the Opera, ending Broadway’s longest-running show with thunderous standing ovations, champagne toasts and gold and silver confetti bursting from its famous chandelier.

It was show 13,981 at the Majestic Theatre, and it ended with a reprise of The Music of the Night performed by the current cast, previous actors in the show — including original star Sarah Brightman — and crew members in street clothes.

Andrew Lloyd Webber took to the stage last in a black suit and black tie and dedicated the final show to his son, Nick, who died last month after a protracted battle with gastric cancer and pneumonia. He was 43.

“When he was a little boy, he heard some of this music,” Lloyd Webber said. Brightman, holding his hand, agreed: “When Andrew was writing it, he was right there. So his son is with us. Nick, we love you very much.”

Producer Cameron Mackintosh gave some in the crowd hope they would see the Phantom again, and perhaps sooner than they think.

The Phantom of the Opera cast appear at the curtain call following the final Broadway performance. (Source: Associated Press)

“The one question I keep getting asked again and again — will the Phantom return? Having been a producer for over 55 years, I've seen all the great musicals return, and Phantom is one of the greatest,” he said. “So it's only a matter of time.”

The musical — a fixture on Broadway since opening on January 26, 1988 — has weathered recessions, war, terrorism and cultural shifts. But the prolonged pandemic may have been the last straw: It's a costly musical to sustain, with elaborate sets and costumes as well as a large cast and orchestra. The curtain call Sunday showed how out of step Phantom is with the rest of Broadway but also how glorious a big, splashy musical can be.

“If there ever was a bang, we’re going out with a bang. It’s going to be a great night,” said John Riddle just before dashing inside to play Raoul for the final time.

Based on a novel by Gaston Leroux, Phantom tells the story of a deformed composer who haunts the Paris Opera House and falls madly in love with an innocent young soprano, Christine. Webber’s lavish songs include Masquerade, Angel of Music and All I Ask of You.

Theatergoers attend The Phantom of the Opera's final Broadway performance. (Source: Associated Press)

The closing of Phantom, originally scheduled for February, was pushed to mid-April after a flood of revived interest and ticket sales that pushed weekly grosses past NZ$4.8 million. The closing means the longest-running show crown now goes to Chicago, which started in 1996. The Lion King is next, having begun performances in 1997.

Broadway took a pounding during the pandemic, with all theatres closed for more than 18 months. Some of the most popular shows — Hamilton, The Lion King and Wicked — rebounded well, but other shows have struggled.

Breaking even usually requires a steady stream of tourists, especially for Phantom, and visitors to the city haven't returned to pre-pandemic levels. The pandemic also pushed up expenses for all shows, including routine Covid-19 testing and safety officers on staff. The Phantom became a poster boy for Broadway's return — after all, he is partially masked.

Fans can always catch the Phantom elsewhere. The flagship London production celebrated its 36th anniversary in October, and there are productions in Japan, Greece, Australia, Sweden, Italy, South Korea and the Czech Republic. One is about to open in Bucharest, and another will open in Vienna in 2024.