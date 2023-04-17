World
Associated Press

Russian opposition activist given 25-year prison sentence

9:25pm
Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza is escorted to a hearing in a court in Moscow, Russia.

Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza is escorted to a hearing in a court in Moscow, Russia. (Source: Associated Press)

A top Kremlin foe was convicted Monday on charges of treason and denigrating the Russian military and sentenced him to 25 years in prison after a trial that marked the latest move in a relentless crackdown on the opposition amid the fighting in Ukraine.

Vladimir Kara-Murza Jr, a prominent opposition activist who twice survived poisonings he blamed on the Kremlin, has been behind bars since his arrest a year ago.

He has rejected the charges against him as political and likened the judicial proceedings against him to the show trials during the rule of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin.

In his final statement last week, Kara-Murza said that he remains proud of standing up to Russian President Vladimir Putin's "dictatorship" and his decision to send troops into Ukraine.

"I know that the day will come when the darkness engulfing our country will clear," Kara-Murza said in remarks last week that were posted on social networks and Russian opposition media.

"And then our society will open its eyes and shudder when it realises what terrible crimes were committed in its name."

The charges against Kara-Murza stem from his March 2022 speech to the Arizona House of Representatives in which he denounced Russia's military action in Ukraine. Investigators added the treason charges while he was in custody.

Russia adopted a law criminalising spreading "false information" about its military days after it sent troops into Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Authorities have used the law to stifle criticism of what the Kremlin calls "a special military operation".

Kara-Murza, a journalist, was an associate of Russian opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, who was killed near the Kremlin in 2015.

Kara-Murza survived poisonings in 2015 and 2017 that he blamed on the Kremlin. Russian officials have denied responsibility.

Another prominent opposition figure, Ilya Yashin, was sentenced to 8-and-a-half years in prison late last year on charges of discrediting the military.

WorldRussia invades UkraineUK and Europe

SHARE

More Stories

Ex-leader Angela Merkel to be decorated with highest German honour

Ex-leader Angela Merkel to be decorated with highest German honour

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier plans to bestow the Grand Cross of the Order of Merit for special achievement on the four-term chancellor.

8:52pm

Queen Consort Camilla 'hurt over being branded a villain' by Harry

Queen Consort Camilla 'hurt over being branded a villain' by Harry

In his memoir, the prince branded her a "wicked stepmother" who left "bodies in the street".

12:52pm

Watch: Cargo plane bounces off runway in aborted landing

Watch: Cargo plane bounces off runway in aborted landing

12:15pm

More than 6000 troops to play role in Charles' coronation

More than 6000 troops to play role in Charles' coronation

8:04am

Biden in tears after meeting priest who gave late son last rites

Biden in tears after meeting priest who gave late son last rites

Sat, Apr 15

Katy Perry joins list of headliners for King's coronation

Katy Perry joins list of headliners for King's coronation

Sat, Apr 15

1:49

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Super Rugby power rankings - McKenzie wins Barrett battle

Super Rugby power rankings - McKenzie wins Barrett battle

The unbeaten Chiefs, led by the attacking brilliance of their playmaker, show no sign of slowing down, writes Patrick McKendry.

Mon, Apr 3

Gang-related gun violence as bad as I’ve seen – ex-police officer

Gang-related gun violence as bad as I’ve seen – ex-police officer

June 3, 2022

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

June 19, 2022

Silver Ferns put one hand on Constellation Cup with stellar win

Silver Ferns put one hand on Constellation Cup with stellar win

October 12, 2022

Exclusive: Multiple charges of wage subsidy fraud laid in court

Exclusive: Multiple charges of wage subsidy fraud laid in court

May 9, 2022

Latest

Popular

59 mins ago

Geraldine road where 3 died in camper crash 'notorious' among locals

Geraldine road where 3 died in camper crash 'notorious' among locals

9:25pm

Russian opposition activist given 25-year prison sentence

Russian opposition activist given 25-year prison sentence

9:09pm

Concertgoers frustrated at lengthy wait for refunds

7:49

Concertgoers frustrated at lengthy wait for refunds

8:52pm

Ex-leader Angela Merkel to be decorated with highest German honour

Ex-leader Angela Merkel to be decorated with highest German honour

8:31pm

Paralympic veteran Stedman eyeing gold at Paris 2024

1:58

Paralympic veteran Stedman eyeing gold at Paris 2024

8:16pm

Fair Go: Auckland woman’s year-long battle for airfare refund

5:54

Fair Go: Auckland woman’s year-long battle for airfare refund
1
2
3
4
5
6