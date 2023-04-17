World
Bang Showbiz

Queen Consort Camilla 'hurt over being branded a villain' by Harry

12:52pm
Queen Consort Camilla.

Queen Consort Camilla. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Queen Consort Camilla is said to have been “hurt” by being labelled a “villain” by Prince Harry in his memoir Spare.

The 75-year-old royal, who will be known as the Queen after she is crowned alongside her husband King Charles, 74, at his May 6 coronation at Westminster Abbey, was also branded “dangerous” in the book released in January, and one of her closest friends has now revealed she was bothered by the remarks.

Fiona, Marchioness of Lansdowne, 68, who was recently chosen to be one of Camilla’s official companions, told the Sunday Times: “Of course it bothers her, of course it hurts. But she doesn't let it get to her.”

But the aide revealed how Camilla brushed it off by sticking to the royals’ famous motto of “Never complain, never explain”: “Her philosophy is always, ‘Don’t make a thing of it and it will settle down – least said, soonest mended.’”

Harry said in Spare that Camilla was so desperate to improve her public image that she left “bodies in the street”.

He also called her a “wicked stepmother”, and wrote about how he and his brother Prince William, 40, pleaded with Charles not to marry her.

Melissa Stokes and Daniel Faitaua will host 1News Presents: Their Majesties’ Coronation from 7pm on Saturday May 6 on TVNZ 1, TVNZ+ and 1News.co.nz

Harry also accused her of “sacrificing him” to bolster her reputation, and claimed the press had been briefed about his wife Meghan, 41, by palace insiders.

He wrote: “I have complex feelings about gaining a step-parent who I thought had recently sacrificed me on her personal PR altar.”

Harry is set to see Camilla for the first time since the book’s release at his dad’s coronation, though Meghan is staying at their mansion in Montecito, California, with their children Archie and 22-month-old Lilibet, apparently because the day falls on their son’s fourth birthday.

WorldRoyaltyUK and Europe

SHARE

More Stories

Watch: Cargo plane bounces off runway in aborted landing

Watch: Cargo plane bounces off runway in aborted landing

The Cargolux Boeing 747-400 freighter damaged its left engine while trying to land in Luxembourg.

12:15pm

Dozens of POWs freed as Ukraine marks Orthodox Easter

Dozens of POWs freed as Ukraine marks Orthodox Easter

Those released included troops who fought near Bakhmut, the eastern mining city which has for months been the focus of Russia’s grinding offensive.

11:02am

Biden in tears after meeting priest who gave late son last rites

Biden in tears after meeting priest who gave late son last rites

Sat, Apr 15

Katy Perry joins list of headliners for King's coronation

Katy Perry joins list of headliners for King's coronation

Sat, Apr 15

1:49

Man convicted after throwing eggs at King Charles

Man convicted after throwing eggs at King Charles

Sat, Apr 15

0:24

Macron's pensions reform enacted into law, unions remain defiant

Macron's pensions reform enacted into law, unions remain defiant

Sat, Apr 15

2:19

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Super Rugby power rankings - McKenzie wins Barrett battle

Super Rugby power rankings - McKenzie wins Barrett battle

The unbeaten Chiefs, led by the attacking brilliance of their playmaker, show no sign of slowing down, writes Patrick McKendry.

Mon, Apr 3

Gang-related gun violence as bad as I’ve seen – ex-police officer

Gang-related gun violence as bad as I’ve seen – ex-police officer

June 3, 2022

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

June 19, 2022

Silver Ferns put one hand on Constellation Cup with stellar win

Silver Ferns put one hand on Constellation Cup with stellar win

October 12, 2022

Exclusive: Multiple charges of wage subsidy fraud laid in court

Exclusive: Multiple charges of wage subsidy fraud laid in court

May 9, 2022

Latest

Popular

12 mins ago

First-day nerves as Wallabies meet new coach Eddie Jones

First-day nerves as Wallabies meet new coach Eddie Jones

30 mins ago

Person dies after going overboard from fishing boat off Dunedin coast

Person dies after going overboard from fishing boat off Dunedin coast

38 mins ago

Analysis: Why spectre of Razor will loom large over ABs this year

Analysis: Why spectre of Razor will loom large over ABs this year

45 mins ago

Victorian senator responds after strip club confrontation

Victorian senator responds after strip club confrontation

2:42pm

Man appears in court after Auckland Burger King stabbings

0:21

Man appears in court after Auckland Burger King stabbings

2:21pm

AT to cut 150 jobs as Auckland Council slashes funding

12:54

AT to cut 150 jobs as Auckland Council slashes funding
1
2
3
4
5
6