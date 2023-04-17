Judge abruptly delays trial over Fox News and 2020 US election lies

Without citing a reason, the Delaware judge overseeing a voting machine company's US$1.6 billion (NZ$2.6 billion) defamation lawsuit against Fox News announced today that he was delaying the start of the trial by a day.

The trial, which has drawn international interest, had been scheduled to start overnight with jury selection and opening statements.

The case centres on whether Fox defamed Dominion Voting Systems by spreading false claims that the company rigged the 2020 presidential election to prevent former US President Donald Trump's reelection. Records produced as part of the lawsuit show that many of the network's hosts and executives didn't believe the allegations but aired them anyway.

Claire Bischoff, a Dominion spokesperson, said the company would have no comment on the trial delay, as did Fox Corporation, which is being sued along with Fox News. Representatives of the network did not return a request for comment.

Jurors hearing the lawsuit would have to answer a specific question: Did Fox defame the voting machine company by airing bogus stories alleging that the election was rigged against then-President Donald Trump, even as many at the network privately doubted the false claims being pushed by Trump and his allies?

Yet the broader context looms large.

Tucker Carlson, host of Tucker Carlson Tonight, poses for photos in a Fox News studio. (Source: Associated Press)

A trial would test press freedom and the reputation of US conservatives' favourite news source.

It also would illuminate the flow of misinformation that helped spark the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol and continues to fuel Trump's hopes to regain power in 2024.

Fox News stars Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity and founder Rupert Murdoch are among the people who had been expected to testify.

"This is Christmas Eve for defamation scholars," said RonNell Andersen Jones, a University of Utah law professor.

If the trial were a sporting event, Fox News would be taking the field on a losing streak, with key players injured and having just alienated the referee. Pretrial court rulings and embarrassing revelations about its biggest names have Fox on its heels.

Dominion Voting Systems ballot-counting machines. (Source: Associated Press)

Court papers released over the past two months show Fox executives, producers and personalities privately disbelieved Trump's claims of a fraudulent election. But Dominion says Fox News was afraid of alienating its audience with the truth, particularly after many viewers were angered by the network's decision to declare Democrat Joe Biden the winner in Arizona on election night in November 2020.

Some rulings by the judge have eased Dominion's path.

In a summary judgement, Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis said it was "CRYSTAL clear" that fraud allegations against the company were false. That means trial time won't have to be spent disproving them at a time when millions of Republicans continue to doubt the 2020 results.

Davis said it also is clear that Dominion's reputation was damaged, but that it would be up to a jury to decide whether Fox acted with "actual malice" — the legal standard — and, if so, what that's worth financially.

Fox witnesses would likely testify that they thought the allegations against Dominion were newsworthy, but Davis made it clear that's not a defence against defamation.

Dominion's lawsuit is being closely watched by another voting-technology company with a separate but similar case against Fox News.

Florida-based Smartmatic has looked to some rulings and evidence in the Dominion case to try to enhance its own US$2.7 billion (NZ$4.4 billion) defamation lawsuit in New York.

The Smartmatic case isn't yet ready for trial but has survived Fox News' effort to get it tossed out.

Many experts are surprised Fox and Dominion have not reached an out-of-court settlement, though they can at any time. There's presumably a wide financial gulf. In court papers, Fox contends the damages claim is a wild overestimate.

Dominion may also seek an apology.

The trial has had no apparent effect on Fox News' viewership; it remains the top-rated US cable network.