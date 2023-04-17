New Zealand

Geraldine road where 3 died in camper crash 'notorious' among locals

59 mins ago
The crash scene at State Highway 79's Geraldine-Fairle Highway on Monday.

The crash scene at State Highway 79's Geraldine-Fairle Highway on Monday. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Residents and community leaders in the South Canterbury town of Geraldine say a "notorious" stretch of road where three people were killed overnight has been prone to crashes.

By Adam Burns of rnz.co.nz

Three people died when a campervan collided with a barrier and caught fire after 1am along State Highway 79's Geraldine-Fairle Highway, near the intersection with Te Moana Road and Earl Road.

Seven people died between Sunday and Monday on roads across the country - the latest occurred in Ngongotahā today, after a motorcyclist collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Dalbeth Road and SH36 at around 11am.

It is understood the casualties near Geraldine were "not local".

Timaru's Geraldine ward councillor Gavin Oliver said although the road had a bad reputation, he was shocked given the crash happened in the early hours.

"There's been an accident there about three years ago, where a local tradesman was lucky to have his life really," he said.

"It's basically State Highway 79, it's a busy route through Geraldine for people heading to Queenstown.

"But I was quite shocked given the fact of how early in the morning it was."

Oliver called on central government to look at upgrades for the infamous intersection.

"Especially on a highway like that, which is really busy.

"It's the main highway between Christchurch and Queenstown, carries all the traffic that is heading down that way, and it's busy with trucks.

"It's a notorious piece of road and I think it's probably time the government look at some improvements, particularly at that intersection."

Geraldine Community Board chair Jan Finlayson said it was a sad day for the loved ones of those killed, and the whole district.

"Locals do tend to slow down well in advance of the intersection, and if they're turning, they do [tend] to also indicate earlier than they would on another stretch of road.

"But the accident happened at a very quiet time and perhaps unrelated to all the usual issues relating to the intersection."

On Monday, the town was littered with domestic and international visitors in what is known as a busy period for the area.

Locals told RNZ they were saddened and echoed concerns around the area of road.

State Highway 79 south of the Earl Road intersection was closed for several hours, with contractors spotted working on the Speechlys Bridge on Monday.

The road has since reopened.

Another crash involving a campervan in South Canterbury happened in the afternoon on State Highway 80, near Lake Pukaki in the Mackenzie District.

Two people were treated for serious injuries after their campervan rolled onto its roof on the Aoraki/Mt Cook highway.

National Road Policing Centre director superintendent Steve Greally said it was horrific for so many people to have died in a short period of time on the roads.

"I feel for the families and friends who are grieving the loss of their loved ones right now. Their lives have been changed forever."

Police were committed to reducing the deaths and injuries caused by crashes but everyone had a part to play, Greally said.

"We will continue to focus on people speeding and continue to pull over drivers who are not focused on what they are doing.

"However, police alone cannot change the number of people dying on our roads and nor can our road safety partners.

"Please pay attention to the road, if you've been drinking - don't drive, and always wear your seat belt or helmet if you're a rider."

May 9, 2022

