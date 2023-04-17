Rugby
AAP

First-day nerves as Wallabies meet new coach Eddie Jones

11 mins ago
Eddie Jones laid out his expectations during his first press conference following his return as Wallabies coach.

Eddie Jones laid out his expectations during his first press conference following his return as Wallabies coach. (Source: Getty)

Wallabies hopeful Ryan Lonergan says there will be some angst as he and his teammates attempt to ensure their first training camp under new coach Eddie Jones won't be their last.

A 33-man squad has assembled on the Gold Coast for the three-day camp, which kicked off today.

It marks the first camp since Jones was appointed on a five-year deal in January.

A sizeable chunk of the squad entered the camp having never met Jones in person, and it ensured for some nervous meet and greets.

"There's a bit of angst, we don't really know what to expect," Lonergan told reporters before Jones had met up with the players.

"You can be as ready as you can, but we don't really know what's coming (during the camp).

"It is quite nerve wracking. You've got to try to get the right first impression there."

The camp marks the beginning of a big seven months for the Wallabies, which Jones hopes will culminate in World Cup glory in France later this year.

Jones had to make a series of late changes to the 33-man squad for the camp after Ned Hanigan, Len Ikitau, David Porecki, Blake Schoupp and Darcy Swain were all ruled out due to concussions suffered over the weekend.

Back-rowers Pete Samu (ankle) and Langi Gleeson (calf) were also unavailable.

Overseas-based stars Richie Arnold, Tom Banks, Quade Cooper, Bernard Foley, Marika Koroibete, Samu Kerevi and Will Skelton will Zoom in remotely for team meetings during the camp.

Waratahs halfback Jake Gordon was a surprise omission from Jones' first squad.

Lonergan is yet to make his Wallabies debut, and joins his Brumbies teammate Nic White as one of two halfbacks in the squad.

The 25-year-old is determined to impress Jones during the three-day camp.

"The pressure is always there. When you're here you've got to perform, and if you don't you won't be here next time," Lonergan said.

"We've done well to get here, but you've got to understand you can't just be happy making it, especially just the first camp.

"We've got to continue to play well across the rest of the season to make sure I'm there at the end.

"So (it's about) just trying to impress over the three days, and continue to impress throughout Super Rugby."

Joining Lonergan in the camp is his brother and Brumbies teammate Lachlan, who has already notched eight caps for the Wallabies as hooker.

"It's super special. I think I play in more teams with him than without him," Ryan said.

"We've always gotten along really well. People thought that was weird when we were young, because a lot of brothers don't really get along.

"We've been best mates our whole lives."

RugbyAustralia

SHARE

More Stories

Ex-Wallabies laud appointment of Eddie Jones

Ex-Wallabies laud appointment of Eddie Jones

Matt Giteau reckons the Wallabies "won't know what's hit them" after Eddie Jones was replaced Dave Rennie just eight months out from the World Cup.

Mon, Jan 16

Black Ferns come back to cruise past Australia in World Cup opener

Black Ferns come back to cruise past Australia in World Cup opener

The Black Ferns defeated Australia 41-17.

October 8, 2022

All Blacks' discipline leads them to commanding win over Australia

All Blacks' discipline leads them to commanding win over Australia

September 24, 2022

Bledisloe: Referee's late call not the only talking point

Bledisloe: Referee's late call not the only talking point

September 16, 2022

0:24

Retallick on injuries and inconsistency ahead of Bledisloe blockbuster

Retallick on injuries and inconsistency ahead of Bledisloe blockbuster

September 15, 2022

0:31

Opinion: Bledisloe excitement building despite quiet Melbourne

Opinion: Bledisloe excitement building despite quiet Melbourne

September 12, 2022

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Super Rugby power rankings - McKenzie wins Barrett battle

Super Rugby power rankings - McKenzie wins Barrett battle

The unbeaten Chiefs, led by the attacking brilliance of their playmaker, show no sign of slowing down, writes Patrick McKendry.

Mon, Apr 3

Gang-related gun violence as bad as I’ve seen – ex-police officer

Gang-related gun violence as bad as I’ve seen – ex-police officer

June 3, 2022

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

June 19, 2022

Spanish climber leaves cave after 500 days in isolation

Spanish climber leaves cave after 500 days in isolation

Sat, Apr 15

Aotearoa's 'worst summer ever?' Depends where you are - NIWA

Aotearoa's 'worst summer ever?' Depends where you are - NIWA

Fri, Jan 27

Latest

Popular

11 mins ago

First-day nerves as Wallabies meet new coach Eddie Jones

First-day nerves as Wallabies meet new coach Eddie Jones

28 mins ago

Person dies after going overboard from fishing boat off Dunedin coast

Person dies after going overboard from fishing boat off Dunedin coast

37 mins ago

Analysis: Why spectre of Razor will loom large over ABs this year

Analysis: Why spectre of Razor will loom large over ABs this year

44 mins ago

Victorian senator responds after strip club confrontation

Victorian senator responds after strip club confrontation

59 mins ago

Man appears in court after Auckland Burger King stabbings

0:21

Man appears in court after Auckland Burger King stabbings

2:21pm

AT to cut 150 jobs as Auckland Council slashes funding

12:54

AT to cut 150 jobs as Auckland Council slashes funding
1
2
3
4
5
6