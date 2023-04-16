League
Walker hailed by Webster as Warriors hold on against Cowboys

11:09am
Dylan Walker safely catches a high ball against the Cowboys at Mt Smart Stadium.

Dylan Walker safely catches a high ball against the Cowboys at Mt Smart Stadium. (Source: Photosport)

Dylan Walker played a major hand in the Warriors' 22-14 NRL win over North Queensland Cowboys and coach Andrew Webster thinks the utility can go even further this season.

"He can do everything," Webster said when asked about Walker's excellent performance at five-eighth, replacing the injured Te Maire Martin.

"He could be an Origin player because you could literally put him on the bench and he can play hooker, six, lock, carry the ball like a mad man and be a super utility."

Walker's 61st minute try gave the Warriors a lead they didn't relinquish in a game that won't go down as the most pretty to watch but was another important milestone in what is becoming an intriguing campaign.

Mt Smart Stadium was hit with a challenging wind that made kicking extremely difficult even if it was favouring either side, with many downfield kicks going over the dead ball line.

Webster was happy about his side's ability to win despite trailing on possession and territory but he reserved his highest praise for Walker's progression in his first season the club.

"I loved his defence and he put a couple of good plays on that edge to get our momentum back through the middle. I thought he was smart," Webster said.

Those sentiments were echoed by Warriors captain Tohu Harris.

"He came up with some really good tackles on Jeremiah Nanai, a renowned try scorer close to the line. I thought Walks did an outstanding job," Harris said.

Dylan Walker celebrates his crucial try for the Warriors with Marcelo Montoya.

Dylan Walker celebrates his crucial try for the Warriors with Marcelo Montoya. (Source: Photosport)

As for the man himself, Walker played down a potential return to the NSW side he last represented in 2016.

"Mate, I don't know what to say. They've got a great side there."

Walker was happy to talk about how a move to New Zealand had given him the environment to thrive.

"The boys have been really awesome. My number one priority was not to be a s**t signing," he said.

I've come over here with two kids and a partner and it's been awesome. I've loved every minute of it."

As for his run in the halves, in which he combined seamlessly with the in-form Shaun Johnson, Walker said that his appearances there during seven years at the Sea Eagles helped.

The Warriors now have a long lay off until their next match, the annual Anzac Day clash in Melbourne.

They will be desperate to make up for last year's result, in which they conceded an incredible 54 unanswered points in the second half to lose 70-10.

But Walker is confident that results like the latest against the Cowboys have put them in good stead.

"When we're winning ugly, that's a good trait to have."

The Cowboys poor start to the season continues.

They have now lost twice to the Warriors in 2023 as they struggle to recapture the form that propelled them into the top-four in 2022.

