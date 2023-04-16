Harry 'had heart-to-heart with Charles' before coronation decision

Prince Harry has reportedly had a "heart-to-heart" talk with King Charles before it was announced he would come to his dad's coronation.

The 38-year-old, who confirmed on April 12 he would travel from his home in the US is said to have shared a "willingness" with Charles to "mend on both sides" during the chat, which came amid the fallout from Harry's memoir and tell-all interviews about the royal family.

Their apparently emotional talk was reported by The Sun, which said sources told them it "ended months of no contact" between the pair.

But the newspaper said Harry has "not spoken" to his older brother Prince William ahead of his visit to London on May 6, when they will see their father, 74, crowned alongside his 75-year-old wife Queen Consort Camilla at Westminster Abbey.

The Sun also said it's understood there was "correspondence with Buckingham Palace" before Harry accepted his coronation invite.

It added insiders say the king is "happy" with his son's decision to travel to London, and "understanding" of why Meghan is staying at their home to look after their 22-month-old daughter Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie, as his fourth birthday falls on the same day as the coronation.

The Sun added: "Meghan is said to back Harry's decision and is only staying behind because of the clash with Archie's birthday."

Charles said in a speech on Friday (local time) he had "immense pride" in both Harry and William, who are said to have not spoken since the release of Harry's memoir Spare, in which he claims he was assaulted by his older sibling during a row that he says included Meghan being branded "rude and difficult".

Charles will reportedly mark his coronation by only appearing on the Buckingham Palace with working royals.

His apparent plan is thought to be part of the monarch's aim to show he is having a more "slimmed down" ceremony when he is crowned, according to royal sources.

The Daily Mirror said it had seen "detailed" outlines about the big day that show the king and Camilla — who will be known as the Queen after he is crowned — have decided to say thanks to fans on the balcony alongside royals who have dedicated their lives to public service.

It said the Prince and Princess of Wales will appear with their three children — Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and four-year-old Prince Louis, on the famous balcony.

The Mirror added in the report there were no plans to include Harry and Meghan among the final group of 15.

Also set to join the balcony set are the new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, the Duke of Kent, 87, and Princess Alexandra, 86, as will the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.