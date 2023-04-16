3 arrested after stolen Porsche flees police across Waikato

Three men have been arrested in Waikato after fleeing from police this morning in the wake of a burglary at a home in Auckland, which saw a Porsche stolen.

Inspector Will Loughrin said police received a report of a burglary at a residential address on Gladstone Rd, Parnell, about 7.35am.

"Two vehicles were stolen from the address, including a late model Porsche. The offenders fled the scene in the vehicles and travelled towards the Waikato area," he said in a statement.

Police spotted one of the vehicles near Morrinsville about 8.30am and "did not initiate a pursuit, instead a tactical approach was used".

"Cordons were put in place around the area and the Eagle helicopter was deployed to observe the vehicle's movements. The incident occurred across the northern Hamilton and Taupiri area," Loughrin added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Road spikes were soon deployed, resulting in the vehicle coming to a stop near the Taupiri Expressway on-ramp.

The offenders fled the scene on foot, but were taken into custody "a short time later".

The three men, aged 30, 31 and 36, have been charged with numerous dishonesty and driving related offences.

Loughrin said they are due to appear in Hamilton District Court on Monday.

"Inquiries are ongoing to locate the second vehicle," Loughrin said.