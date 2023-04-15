Possible further Rotorua skate park delay leaves advocates reeling

Rotorua skate park advocates already waiting seven years for a new park say the council's proposal to defer the project is like the rug being pulled out from under them.

By Laura Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Meanwhile, a school principal concerned at the potential loss of a "crucial" education programme says it's "immeasurable how much it contributes to kids".

Rotorua Lakes Council began public consultation on its draft 2023-24 Annual Plan this week. Local Democracy Reporting spoke to some of those likely to be impacted by proposed changes.

Under the plan, debt would increase by $51 million and the council would have a $141m capital projects programme. A rates increase of 7.2% was proposed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the cuts proposed, in a bid to limit rates increases, was deferring the planned Kuirau Park Skate Park.

Others ranged from stopping investment in mountain biking trails and sports field improvements to closing Rotorua Library on Sundays and removing inner-city flower beds and hanging baskets at Ngongotahā.

Skate park advocate Ryan Gray has been working with the council since 2016 as part of a group vying for the new facility.

He said the proposal to defer the development to save $1.02m was like the rug being pulled out from under the group at the 11th hour.

He said the project aligned with the council's goals of a connected and active community.

In his view, "Other than penny-pinching, it's difficult to see why this decision had been made".

Gray said the group would consult with the community to make sure the plans were still wanted. It would also seek other funding sources.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Almost every other town around Rotorua, from Cambridge to Te Awamutu, to Katikati to Tauranga have either opened a new skate park or have one in the works — we can't afford to be left behind."

Skate park advocate Ryan Gray standing where the Kuirau Park skate park would be built. (Source: Local Democracy Reporting)

Locals Leah and Wayne Temara supported the project, as they take their children to these other skate parks.

Leah did not believe the project should be delayed any further and said it would be good for both the community and tourism.

Rotorua mayor Tania Tapsell clarified the project was not cancelled.

"We have been clear in the Annual Plan that spending on it needs to be deferred as work is still underway before it can begin."

The council had spent $94,000 on preparing the site, including preloading the soil which had just stopped moving.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There is a lot more planning work required before this can be started."

A design for the park was being finalised which would help the community groups to fundraise the remaining amount needed, she said.

"The skate park always required a significant amount of external funding or sponsorship which the group is aware of."

The council previously indicated a $750,000 contribution towards the total cost of $2.5m.

Funding would be confirmed toward the end of the year, and Tapsell said the council would continue to work with the group. She said the council could help with design and project management.

"I appreciate that the Kuirau Park Skate Park has been on the wish list for a while now but fortunately there are a number of skate parks located across the district that were purposely built within our neighbourhoods to ensure that all families can access and enjoy these great facilities too."

Another of the proposed changes was to reduce beautification spend, including by removing inner-city flower beds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Millers Fashion store manager Janet Collins said it would be a shame to see the flower beds gone.

"We need the colour in the town."

She said it might save the council "a few bob" but there was not much else in the town to look at.

"I suppose we take them for granted."

Rotorua Millers Fashion store manager Janet Collins said it would be a shame to see inner-city flower beds removed. (Source: Local Democracy Reporting)

Each year, about 6000 Rotorua students learned through a Rotorua Museum education service that taught local history. Under the draft Annual Plan, it is proposed this service be stopped.

Western Heights High School principal James Bracefield was not sure how many students benefited from the programme but said learning local history was an important aspect of the curriculum.

ADVERTISEMENT

The programme taught Te Arawa stories, the Tarawera eruption, Rotorua Township (Fenton) Agreement, sciences and tourism and was available in both English and te reo.

Sunset Primary School principal Eden Chapman said the programme was crucial to education in Rotorua.

"The information they are able to share around Ngāti Whakaue stories... it's immeasurable how much it contributes to kids."

Support for council cutbacks

Rotorua District Residents and Ratepayers Association chairman Reynold Macpherson said its preliminary response to the annual plan was to congratulate elected members and officials for taking seriously the drastically reduced capacity of ratepayers to pay for rates rises.

"They have proposed courageous and appropriate cuts to the multitude of programmes and projects that [the] council has been paying for or subsidising in the past."

On the other hand, he believed there was no situational analysis explaining how the council defined the current operating environment and challenges or justifying the plan's four priorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his view, "Gaps in logic are filled with rhetoric".

Macpherson said the proposal to borrow $51m to help fund the $141m capital works programme was, in his view, troubling because he believed it was "driven by predetermined decision to progress, complete, or start eight projects without public consultation or budget challenges, or to consider possible deferrals".

Rotorua Lakes Council chief executive Geoff Williams said the council encouraged all groups to submit via its website or consultation events.

"[The] council acknowledges that, economically, times are tough, and the draft plan reflects the new council's key priorities; housing, infrastructure, economy and community."

He said it aimed to balance what the community needed most with the need for prudent management.

"It would be inappropriate for council to comment on individual groups' comments."

Sport Bay of Plenty community sport and recreation general manager Nick Chambers said although it was always eager for investment, it appreciated councils and other funders may face tough economic headwinds in the year ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We'll continue to work with [the] council to advocate for the provision of sport, recreation and play as critical ways to be physically active, and to ensure the long-term sustainability of those opportunities for the communities of Rotorua, particularly in a challenging economic environment."

The Rotorua Business Chamber met the council this week to discuss the plan.

President Glenn Tasker said discussions were open, productive, and positive.

"Although we are disappointed at some of the suggested cuts in the draft plan, it is still only a draft, and we believe councillors are demonstrating a genuine willingness to engage and listen to our views."

The chamber will host an Annual Plan consultation meeting for the business community on April 27.

Another proposal was to cut community well-being investment by $665,000.

Rotorua Trust chairperson Stewart Edward said it noted the effect the proposed plan would have on community organisations.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It is our view, the council can't make an assumption that the community funders in Rotorua will be available to meet the loss in funding."

He said the trust had already made budgeting decisions for the year.

"We encourage all community organisations to provide feedback and to engage with council on the proposed plan."

Consultation on the plan is open until May 12 and all details, and how to make a submission, can be found on the council website.

Local Democracy Reporting is Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air