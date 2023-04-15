Lady Gaga appointed co-chair of Biden’s Arts Committee

Lady Gaga has been appointed as a co-chair of President Joe Biden’s Arts and Humanities Committee.

The Bad Romance singer, 37, has joined movie producer Bruce Cohen, 61, in being named by the 80-year-old US Commander-in-Chief as two of the newest leaders of the prestigious body that has been tasked with "positively impacting the arts" across the nation.

The White House's Twitter account posted yesterday: "Welcome newly appointed members of the President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities, led by @BruceCohen83 and @ladygaga!. We look forward to partnering to positively impact the arts, libraries, museums, and humanities work across the country."

A-listers including Jon Batiste, George Clooney, Shonda Rhimes, Kerry Washington Troy Kotsur and Jennifer Garner have also become members.

The committee dates back to 1982 and was founded to offer advice to the President on cultural matters and, until now, has typically been led by the First Lady, the position held by the head of state's wife.

The announcement continued: "Private committee members include prominent artists, scholars, and philanthropists who have demonstrated a serious commitment to the arts and humanities.

"Public members represent the heads of key federal agencies with a role in culture, including the Chairs of the National Endowments for the Arts and the Humanities, the Librarian of Congress, the Secretary of the Smithsonian, and the Director of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, among others.

"PCAH advises the President and the heads of US cultural agencies on policy, philanthropic and private sector engagement, and other efforts to enhance federal support for the arts, humanities, and museum and library services.

"The PCAH will also engage the nation’s artists, humanities scholars, and cultural heritage practitioners to promote excellence in the arts, humanities, and museum and library services and demonstrate their relevance to the country’s health, economy, equity, and civic life.

"Over the past 40 years, PCAH has catalysed federal programs and played a vital role in the advancement of arts and humanities education, cultural diplomacy, and the creative economy."