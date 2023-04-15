World
Bang Showbiz

Katy Perry joins list of headliners for King's coronation

35 mins ago
Katy Perry.

Katy Perry. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Katy Perry has been confirmed as the latest headliner for King Charles' Coronation Concert.

The 38-year-old I Kissed a Girl singer was announced along with Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, 64, who will duet with 57-year-old Welsh opera icon Sir Bryn Terfel at the show, which will be held in the grounds of Windsor Castle a day after Charles, 74, is crowned along with his wife Queen Consort Camilla, 75, at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

Katy said she was "excited" to be performing as it would "help shine a further light on the Trust's Children's Protection Fund".

The singer, who has daughter Daisy, two, with her actor fiancé Orlando Bloom, 46, became an ambassador for Charles's British Asian Trust, which helps child trafficking victims, in 2020.

Charlotte Moore, chief content officer for the BBC, which will broadcast the show live, said "We are bringing the nation together for this once in a generation occasion.

"We have a world class line-up of performers to look forward to for what promises to be a very special night of celebration and entertainment."

Charles' concert will also include soul pianist Alexis Ffrench, 53, and 28-year-old singer-songwriter Freya Ridings.

The headliners were revealed after it emerged Lionel Richie, 73, had signed up, along with Take That's Gary Barlow, 52, Howard Donald, 54, and 51-year-old Mark Owen.

They will be backed by musicians including a 70-piece orchestra, and the Massed Bands of the Household Division and Countess of Wessex's String Orchestra — with a 300-strong Coronation Choir also lined up to feature in the show.

It comes less than a year after the concert to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, which included music by Queen, Duran Duran and 79-year-old Diana Ross.

WorldEntertainmentRoyaltyUK and EuropeMusic

SHARE

More Stories

Mark Sheehan, The Script guitarist, dies following brief illness

Mark Sheehan, The Script guitarist, dies following brief illness

His devastated bandmates announced his passing on their official Facebook page.

7:53am

World's oldest gorilla celebrates milestone birthday at Berlin Zoo

World's oldest gorilla celebrates milestone birthday at Berlin Zoo

Fatou received a basked of fruits – a rare sugary treat to celebrate her special day.

8:25pm

0:24

Watch: Biden given big cheer as he corrects All Blacks gaffe

Watch: Biden given big cheer as he corrects All Blacks gaffe

Fri, Apr 14

0:33

Miniskirt pioneer Mary Quant, queen of Swinging London, dies at 93

Miniskirt pioneer Mary Quant, queen of Swinging London, dies at 93

Fri, Apr 14

King Charles 'has only once rehearsed upcoming coronation'

King Charles 'has only once rehearsed upcoming coronation'

Fri, Apr 14

US, Ukraine say many war secrets safe from intel leaks

US, Ukraine say many war secrets safe from intel leaks

Thu, Apr 13

More Stories

Super Rugby power rankings - McKenzie wins Barrett battle

Super Rugby power rankings - McKenzie wins Barrett battle

The unbeaten Chiefs, led by the attacking brilliance of their playmaker, show no sign of slowing down, writes Patrick McKendry.

Mon, Apr 3

US superbug fungus cases rose dramatically during pandemic

US superbug fungus cases rose dramatically during pandemic

Candida auris is a form of yeast that is usually not harmful to healthy people but can be a deadly risk to fragile hospital and nursing home patients.

Thu, Mar 23

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

June 19, 2022

Exclusive: Multiple charges of wage subsidy fraud laid in court

Exclusive: Multiple charges of wage subsidy fraud laid in court

May 9, 2022

Read's heroics not enough as Team Cricket wins Black Clash match

Read's heroics not enough as Team Cricket wins Black Clash match

Fri, Jan 20

Cook Strait ferry woe: Bluebridge sailings hit by engineering issue

Cook Strait ferry woe: Bluebridge sailings hit by engineering issue

Mon, Apr 3

Latest

Popular

35 mins ago

Katy Perry joins list of headliners for King's coronation

Katy Perry joins list of headliners for King's coronation

52 mins ago

Possible further Rotorua skate park delay leaves advocates reeling

Possible further Rotorua skate park delay leaves advocates reeling

2:50pm

Man charged after robbed Chch businesses left 'traumatised'

Man charged after robbed Chch businesses left 'traumatised'

2:16pm

Person suffers burns after Canterbury car fire spreads to house

Person suffers burns after Canterbury car fire spreads to house

1:21pm

Nurses take to the streets, demanding more staff, better pay

1:11

Nurses take to the streets, demanding more staff, better pay

12:57pm

Woman's fight for survival with $12k weekly cancer treatment bill

Woman's fight for survival with $12k weekly cancer treatment bill
1
2
3
4
5
6