Henry hat-trick in vain as Black Caps lose first Pakistan T20

11:43am
Pakistan's Shadab Khan, second left, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Mark Chapman.

Pakistan's Shadab Khan, second left, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Mark Chapman. (Source: Associated Press)

Matt Henry has taken a hat-trick for New Zealand but still found himself upstaged as Pakistan earned a thumping 88-run victory over a weakened Black Caps side in the first T20 international of their five-match series.

Pakistan celebrated their captain Babar Azam's 100th Twenty20 match on Friday in emphatic style thanks to fast bowler Haris Rauf's career-best figures of 4-18.

New Zealand were bowled out for 94 with more than four overs to spare, losing their last five wickets for only six runs, as they chased a formidable 182.

After Pakistan had elected to bat and made good progress with Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman scoring 47 apiece, Henry enjoyed what he called a "very special" landmark over two separate overs.

He had Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed caught behind by captain Tom Latham on the final two balls of the 13h over, and when he returned for the 18th over, it was so long since he had struck that some teammates didn't even remember he was on a hat-trick.

First ball, though, he had Shaheen Shah Afridi caught in the deep, thanks to Daryl Mitchell's spectacular effort as he parried the ball back to Chad Bowes on the field while falling over the boundary line.

"He (Henry) was fantastic," said Latham.

"He was the only one who knew he'd got a hat-trick!"

Still, Henry's heroics — he finished with 3-32 off his four overs — were not enough to ruin Babar's big day.

"I still remember the journey of starting off here as a ball-boy on the sidelines and to now be here, it is a huge honour," the Pakistan captain said.

His side were at full strength for the series against the Kiwis but a depleted New Zealand are touring Pakistan for five T20s and five ODIs without eight of their frontline players, who are busy in the Indian Premier League.

"Lot of guys have not been here and it is about taking the learnings from this game and adapt quickly," Latham said.

New Zealand struck early through Adam Milne (2-51) in the powerplay when the fast bowler trapped Mohammad Rizwan (8) leg before wicket and Babar went for an over-ambitious shot on the offside against the pacer and was bowled for nine.

Left-handers Saim and Fakhar then combined in an aggressive 79-run stand off 43 balls before Saim was run out as he couldn't beat Bowes' direct throw from deep midwicket and fell short of his crease at the non-striker's end.

Fakhar also perished before the death overs when he was caught in the deep while attempting a sweep against leg-spinner Ish Sodhi as Pakistan slipped to 6-131.

New Zealand's inexperienced top-order was rattled by Pakistan's strong pace attack with Mark Chapman top-scoring with a chancy 34 but not before Rizwan missed a regulation stumping early in his knock.

Rauf then quickly wrapped up the innings by claiming three wickets in his return spell and left-arm spinner Imad Wasim also picked up two wickets off successive deliveries to give Pakistan an emphatic start in the series.

