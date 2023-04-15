Entertainment
1News

Arnold Schwarzenegger's 'heroics' sparks beef with LA city officials

22 mins ago
Schwarzenegger hard at work.

Schwarzenegger hard at work. (Source: Twitter)

Arnold Schwarzenegger has come under fire from Los Angles City officials after filling in what he believed to be a pothole but was actually a service trench for gas repairs.

The actor and former Governor of California took to the streets of LA yesterday armed with a shovel and a bag of tar.

His aim was to fill in what he described as a ‘pothole’ which was bothering locals after “screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks”.

He posted a video of his deed to Twitter, showing him and a group of helpers filling up the hole.

“Today, after the whole neighbourhood has been upset about this giant pothole that’s been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks, I went out with my team and fixed it.

“I always say, let’s not complain; let’s do something about it. Here you go,” he posted.

However, the Terminator's efforts to help the citizens of LA found him in hot water, with the spokesperson for the city telling NBC that what he filled wasn’t a pothole.

Instead, it was “a service trench that relates to active, permitted work being performed at the location by SoCalGas, which expects the work to be completed by the end of May”.

The statement said workers had been upgrading a pipeline system under the street but hadn’t filled the hole as they were hit by “extraordinary wet and inclement weather”.

The 75-year-old’s reps quickly fired back, telling Fox News that the city was “being careful with their wording to imply Arnold prevented their gas line work without directly saying it because it’s not true”.

“The city’s first response to this news was that the service trench would be filled by the end of May.

“So it appears their plan was to close one lane of a two-lane road and force people to drive in cars and bicycles in wrong-way traffic for two more months, which is insane.”

The spokesperson said Schwarzenegger wanted to show fixing potholes could be done “quickly” and wanted to protect his neighbours.

