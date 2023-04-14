World
AFP

US airman arrested over Pentagon document leak

28 mins ago
US airman Jack Teixeira taken into custody by FBI agents in a forested area in North Dighton, in the northeastern state of Massachusetts.

US airman Jack Teixeira taken into custody by FBI agents in a forested area in North Dighton, in the northeastern state of Massachusetts. (Source: AFP/WBZ via CBS)

FBI agents have arrested a young national guardsman suspected of being behind a major leak of sensitive US government secrets — including about the Ukraine war.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the arrest made "in connection with an investigation into alleged unauthorised removal, retention and transmission of classified national defense information".

Addressing a news briefing, Garland named the suspect as Jack Teixeira — previously identified by US media as a 21-year-old airman, and the apparent leader of an online chat room where the document trove first emerged.

Garland confirmed that Teixeira is an employee of the United States Air Force National Guard, and said FBI agents took him into custody "without incident".

News helicopter footage showed the suspect, in red shorts with his hands behind his back, being placed by heavily-armed agents into an unmarked sports utility vehicle, in a forested area in North Dighton, in the northeastern state of Massachusetts.

Teixeira was due to make an initial appearance at the US District Court for the District of Massachusetts.

US media began honing in on Teixeira after The Washington Post reported that hundreds of pages of documents had been posted on the social media platform Discord by a man who worked on a US military base.

According to The New York Times, a "trail of digital evidence" pointed to Teixeira as the leader of the private chat group on Discord, called Thug Shaker Central, where the documents surfaced.

The embarrassing security breach has revealed US unease over the viability of a coming counteroffensive by Kyiv's forces against Russian troops as well as concerns about Ukrainian air defences, and pointed to US spying on allies.

President Joe Biden addressed the leaks during a visit to Ireland, saying he was "concerned" but that the intelligence community and Justice Department were "getting close" to identifying the source of the leak.

Reports said the alleged leaker, who went by the nickname "OG", regularly posted documents in the chat group in question for months.

The group of around 24 people, including some from Russia and Ukraine, bonded over their "mutual love of guns, military gear and God", and formed an "invitation-only clubhouse in 2020 on Discord", reported the Post — which like the Times cited unidentified members of Thug Shaker Central.

'National security implications'

OG told the group members that he spent "some of his day inside a secure facility that prohibited cellphones and other electronic devices", the Post report said.

He first wrote down the contents of classified documents to share with the group, but later began taking photos, telling other members not to share them, the newspaper reported.

OG had a "dark view of the government", and "spoke of the United States, and particularly law enforcement and the intelligence community, as a sinister force that sought to suppress its citizens and keep them in the dark", the Post said, citing one of the group's members.

A Discord spokesperson told AFP that user safety is a priority, and that content violating its policies can result in people being banned, servers being shut down, and police alerted.

"In regards to the apparent breach of classified material, we are cooperating with law enforcement," the spokesperson said.

"As this remains an active investigation, we cannot provide further comment at this time."

WorldNorth AmericaCrime and Justice

SHARE

More Stories

NSW woman jailed after crushing daughter, another woman with car

NSW woman jailed after crushing daughter, another woman with car

Linda Britton had been attempting to break up a fight between the pair before the fatal incident in September 2019.

8:32pm

Trial of US officers charged with NZ-born man's death to proceed

Trial of US officers charged with NZ-born man's death to proceed

Christchurch-born Christian Glass, 22, was shot five times in his car during an apparent mental health crisis near Denver, Colorado last June.

4:33pm

Govt agency worker charged with role in gruesome NSW kidnapping

Govt agency worker charged with role in gruesome NSW kidnapping

2:47pm

Florida executes 'ninja killer' over 1989 murders

Florida executes 'ninja killer' over 1989 murders

2:08pm

'Feels like home': Biden on nostalgia tour of Ireland

'Feels like home': Biden on nostalgia tour of Ireland

10:53am

1:41

Musk says leading Twitter 'stressful', jokes his dog is CEO

Musk says leading Twitter 'stressful', jokes his dog is CEO

9:37am

0:44

More Stories

One ticket wins $7m in Wednesday's Lotto draw

One ticket wins $7m in Wednesday's Lotto draw

The prize is made up of $6 million from Lotto Powerball and $1 million from Lotto First Division.

Wed, Mar 29

Super Rugby power rankings - McKenzie wins Barrett battle

Super Rugby power rankings - McKenzie wins Barrett battle

The unbeaten Chiefs, led by the attacking brilliance of their playmaker, show no sign of slowing down, writes Patrick McKendry.

Mon, Apr 3

East Auckland shooting shocks residents, landlord

East Auckland shooting shocks residents, landlord

May 26, 2022

Perfect Nweke helps Silver Ferns to second win over Australia

Perfect Nweke helps Silver Ferns to second win over Australia

October 16, 2022

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

June 19, 2022

Exclusive: Multiple charges of wage subsidy fraud laid in court

Exclusive: Multiple charges of wage subsidy fraud laid in court

May 9, 2022

Latest

Popular

28 mins ago

US airman arrested over Pentagon document leak

US airman arrested over Pentagon document leak

49 mins ago

King Charles 'has only once rehearsed upcoming coronation'

King Charles 'has only once rehearsed upcoming coronation'

7:35am

Another Game of Thrones prequel series announced

Another Game of Thrones prequel series announced

7:04am

Category four Cyclone Ilsa makes landfall in Western Australia

Category four Cyclone Ilsa makes landfall in Western Australia

6:00am

Scabies cases on rise amongst student populations

Scabies cases on rise amongst student populations

5:46am

Survey finds many Kiwis living with no emergency savings

Survey finds many Kiwis living with no emergency savings
1
2
3
4
5
6