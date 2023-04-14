Business
Tracking the economy in four graphs

4:00am

Data on all aspects of the economy is released almost weekly, from house prices to inflation and interest rates. Here we list the key figures so you don’t have to go searching. These charts will be updated each time new data is released.

The OCR

This is the official cash rate, set by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, and it has a knock-on effect for the saving and borrowing rates set by the retail banks. It's reviewed seven times a year.

Inflation

One of the key things the Reserve Bank is trying to do with the OCR is control inflation. Stats NZ releases inflation data - the Consumer Price Index - every quarter.

Mortgage rates

The OCR affects the rates banks charge to mortgage holders. The banks may adjust both their floating and fixed rates at any time.

House prices

House prices rise and fall based on a number of economic factors, including mortgage rates and inflation. Reinz releases median house price data each month, for all of New Zealand and for individual regions, with Auckland’s large market a particular focus.

