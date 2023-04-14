Football
Premier League clubs to drop gambling brands on shirts

9:45am
(Source: Associated Press)

Gambling sponsorship on the front of Premier League shirts will be withdrawn by the end of the 2025/26 season after a collective agreement by the clubs, the league announced today.

Eight of the 20 top-flight clubs currently have shirts sponsored by gambling companies.

The three-year transition period will allow for existing deals to be completed without clubs facing penalties for cutting contracts short.

"Premier League clubs have today collectively agreed to withdraw gambling sponsorship from the front of clubs' matchday shirts, becoming the first sports league in the UK to take such a measure voluntarily in order to reduce gambling advertising," the league said.

"The announcement follows an extensive consultation involving the League, its clubs and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport as part of the Government's ongoing review of current gambling legislation."

Gambling sponsors on the front of football shirts have already been outlawed in Italy and Spain.

The UK government review of gambling legislation will reportedly fall short of a blanket ban on front of shirt sponsorship due to the financial hardship it would cause clubs further down the pyramid.

However, the Premier League, which boasts the highest television rights revenues of any football league in the world, had been under pressure to enter into a voluntary agreement.

Bournemouth, Brentford, Everton, Fulham, Leeds, Newcastle, Southampton and West Ham are the eight sides that currently have gambling sponsors on the front of their shirts.

Aston Villa have also signed a deal with gambling firm BK8 for the next three seasons.

"The Premier League is also working with other sports on the development of a new code for responsible gambling sponsorship," the Premier League statement added.

"To assist clubs with their transition away from shirt-front gambling sponsorship, the collective agreement will begin at the end of the 2025/26 season."

