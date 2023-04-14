World
AFP

Miniskirt pioneer Mary Quant, queen of Swinging London, dies at 93

9:42am
British fashion designer Mary Quant, foreground centre, poses with models wearing her creations in London in 1967.

British fashion designer Mary Quant, foreground centre, poses with models wearing her creations in London in 1967. (Source: Associated Press)

Fashion designer Mary Quant, the style queen of Britain's Swinging Sixties who popularised the miniskirt, died on Thursday aged 93, her family said, prompting a flood of tributes.

Whether Quant actually invented the then scandalously short skirts has long been disputed, with French designer Andre Courreges insisting he was the first to raise hemlines high on the thigh.

But there is no doubt that without Quant, the mini would not have become an icon of 1960s youth rebellion.

The diminutive designer -- whose trademark bob was styled by Vidal Sassoon -- was also credited with creating hot pants, the skinny-rib sweater and waterproof mascara.

Alexandra Shulman, former editor-in-chief of British Vogue, called her a "visionary" while Britain's V&A design museum paid tribute to her "trailblazing" legacy.

"It's impossible to overstate Quant's contribution to fashion," the museum said on Twitter.

"She was one of the original disruptors, whose trend-setting work changed the way we thought as well as how we dressed," added Professor Frances Corner of London's Goldsmiths college, where Quant studied.

"This profound impact took us from the black and white world of the 1950s to the technicolour brilliance of the 1960s and beyond."

Fashion designer Mary Quant.

Fashion designer Mary Quant. (Source: Getty)

'Shorter, Shorter'

Quant opened her first boutique, Bazaar, in 1955 with her future husband and business partner Alexander Plunket Greene, who died in 1990.

Located in Chelsea, which would become the beating heart of Swinging London, the shop sold clothes and accessories and its basement restaurant became a meeting point for young people and artists.

The whole Chelsea district was soon attracting celebrities such as the actors Brigitte Bardot and Audrey Hepburn and pop stars including the Beatles and the Rolling Stones.

Quant raised hemlines well above the knee, creating short dresses and skirts with simple shapes and strong colours that she described as "arrogant, aggressive and sexy".

"Good taste is death, vulgarity is life," she told The Guardian.

Her models were showcased in provocative window displays overlooking the King's Road, which became a miniskirt catwalk and drew American photographers keen to capture Swinging London.

"City gents in bowler hats beat on our shop window with their umbrellas shouting 'Immoral!' and 'Disgusting!' at the sight of our miniskirts over the tights, but customers poured in to buy," she recalled in her 1966 book "Quant by Quant".

The designer was also widely quoted as saying that "it was the girls on the King's Road who invented the mini... I wore them very short and the customers would say, 'Shorter, shorter'".

'Quite outrageous'

The era's most high-profile model Lesley Lawson, better known as Twiggy, made the miniskirt popular abroad, and with business booming, Quant opened a second shop in London in 1957.

She explored geometric designs, polka dots and contrasting colours, and played with new fabrics, including PVC and stretch fabrics, to achieve a modern and playful look.

She entered the American market in the early 1960s, collaborating with department store JC Penney. She also created the cheaper Ginger Group line and went into cosmetics, all her designs featuring a trademark daisy.

Quant also scandalised British society with her frank views on sex, making headlines when she famously said she had shaved her pubic hair into the shape of a heart and dyed it green.

Although her heyday was in the 1960s and 1970s, when she turned her sights on the Japanese market, Quant's legacy can still be seen on the high street, with its high fashion at low prices.

She sold her make-up company to a Japanese group in 2000, staying on as consultant.

Alongside making it in America, Quant considered being knighted in 2015 her greatest achievement, and called Queen Elizabeth II, who made her a dame, "the wisest woman I've ever met".

Asked by The Guardian in 2016 what she would change if she could edit her past, Quant replied: "Not much, I've had a lovely time."

WorldUK and Europe

SHARE

More Stories

King Charles 'has only once rehearsed upcoming coronation'

King Charles 'has only once rehearsed upcoming coronation'

The monarch is also said to have wanted a "slimmed down" coronation in light of the cost of living crisis gripping Britain.

7:46am

US, Ukraine say many war secrets safe from intel leaks

US, Ukraine say many war secrets safe from intel leaks

Ukrainian and US officials said this week that only Ukrainians know some battle plans and other operational information.

5:00pm

'Feels like home': Biden on nostalgia tour of Ireland

'Feels like home': Biden on nostalgia tour of Ireland

Thu, Apr 13

1:41

Teenage murderer turned crime writer Anne Perry dies

Teenage murderer turned crime writer Anne Perry dies

Thu, Apr 13

Zelensky blasts Russian 'beasts' over beheading video

Zelensky blasts Russian 'beasts' over beheading video

Thu, Apr 13

Search for alien life extends to Jupiter's icy moons

Search for alien life extends to Jupiter's icy moons

Thu, Apr 13

More Stories

One ticket wins $7m in Wednesday's Lotto draw

One ticket wins $7m in Wednesday's Lotto draw

The prize is made up of $6 million from Lotto Powerball and $1 million from Lotto First Division.

Wed, Mar 29

Super Rugby power rankings - McKenzie wins Barrett battle

Super Rugby power rankings - McKenzie wins Barrett battle

The unbeaten Chiefs, led by the attacking brilliance of their playmaker, show no sign of slowing down, writes Patrick McKendry.

Mon, Apr 3

East Auckland shooting shocks residents, landlord

East Auckland shooting shocks residents, landlord

May 26, 2022

Perfect Nweke helps Silver Ferns to second win over Australia

Perfect Nweke helps Silver Ferns to second win over Australia

October 16, 2022

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

June 19, 2022

Exclusive: Multiple charges of wage subsidy fraud laid in court

Exclusive: Multiple charges of wage subsidy fraud laid in court

May 9, 2022

Latest

Popular

16 mins ago

BREAKING

Marama Davidson won't stand for Tāmaki Makaurau seat at election

Marama Davidson won't stand for Tāmaki Makaurau seat at election

33 mins ago

Former All Black's son to debut for Black Sticks Men

1:47

Former All Black's son to debut for Black Sticks Men

10:10am

Complete ban on TikTok nears in one US state

2:24

Complete ban on TikTok nears in one US state

9:58am

Tech glitches and Brown's broken iPad hit Auckland flood response

4:06

Tech glitches and Brown's broken iPad hit Auckland flood response

9:45am

Premier League clubs to drop gambling brands on shirts

Premier League clubs to drop gambling brands on shirts

9:42am

Miniskirt pioneer Mary Quant, queen of Swinging London, dies at 93

Miniskirt pioneer Mary Quant, queen of Swinging London, dies at 93
1
2
3
4
5
6