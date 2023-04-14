Hayden Paddon posts tribute after Irish rally driver's death

Irish rally driver Craig Breen was killed in an accident while driving his Hyundai in a pre-event test for next weekend's Croatia Rally, his team said overnight.

The 33-year-old Breen was killed after he spun off the course and the car hit a wooden pole on Thursday (Croatia time).

A veteran of 81 WRC races, he took second place in February's Rally of Sweden as he was alternating in Hyundai's third car with Spaniard Dani Sordo this year.

Co-driver James Fulton escaped unharmed in the incident that occurred just after midday local time near the northern town of Zlatar after the "driver's car slid off a road and hit a wooden pole," Croatian police said in a statement.

Breen's team led the condolences.

"Hyundai Motorsport is deeply saddened to confirm that driver Craig Breen today lost his life following an accident during the pre-event test for the Croatia Rally," the team said.

Kiwi rally driver Hayden Paddon made an emotional tribute on Twitter: "Can't believe it! This just isn't right — you were a legend of a human being and driver. The sport is poorer without you. RIP Craig and my wishes are with all your family at this devastating time"

Motorsport Ireland president Aiden Harper described Breen as "a world-class driver and a world-class person".

"The Irish motorsport community is numbed by this tragic news," he said.

Eight-time world rally champion Sebastien Ogier said he was in deep shock.

"I'm lost for words... Everyone loved Craig for his great Irish character and his enthusiasm for our sport," said the Frenchman.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem extended sincere condolences to Breen's family and friends.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones and the Rally community at this difficult time," Ben Sulayem said.

The cause of the accident was not immediately known.

Breen sat out the season-opening Rally of Monte Carlo in January as well as last month's Mexico Rally but was scheduled to make his second appearance in Croatia from April 20-23.

Last year, he finished seventh in the WRC drivers' championship after coming second in Italy and third in Monte Carlo.

Although he never won a rally, he climbed the podium for six second places and three third-place finishes.

Son of Irish rally champion Ray Breen, Waterford-born Craig started out karting in Ireland before making the switch to rallying in 2009 and joining the elite circuit in 2016.

The last WRC driver to die behind the wheel of their car was Augusto Mendes during the 1989 Portugal Rally on home soil.

Since then, four co-drivers have lost their lives, most recently German Joerg Bastuck in 2006.