World
Bang Showbiz

Drake Bell found unharmed after reported to be endangered

34 mins ago
Drake Bell.

Drake Bell. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Drake Bell has been found "safe" and "unharmed".

The former Nickelodeon actor, 36, had been reported missing this week by Daytona Beach Police who said on Facebook the Drake and Josh star was also "endangered".

But they have now told Page Six: "We can confirm law enforcement officials are in contact and Mr Bell is safe."

The Orange County Sheriff's Office added Drake, whose first TV appearance was aged five on Home Improvement, had been found in their jurisdiction "unharmed" at around 11.30am, and that deputies "took action" to ensure he received a "mental health evaluation."

Authorities added Drake had last been seen just before 9pm Wednesday (local time) near Mainland High School in Daytona Beach, Florida, a day after he had enjoyed a day at SeaWorld, Orlando, with his young son, who he has with his estranged wife, Janet Von Schmeling.

The police statement on Facebook had said: "MISSING Officers are looking for Jared Bell, DOB 06/27/1986.

"He should be travelling in a 2022 grey BMW and his last known location is potentially the area of Mainland High School on 4/12/2023 just before 9pm. He is considered missing and endangered."

When fans asked if it was a hoax, police clarified: "For those asking, this is a legitimate post from the Daytona Beach Police Department."

Drake was seen in December sucking from balloons in his car while in a parking lot, while on a two-year probation at the time, stemming from two criminal charges he pleaded guilty to in 2021 for child endangerment and a disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

Prosecutors claimed the actor had met a girl who attended one of his concerts in Cleveland in 2017 and sent her "inappropriate social media messages."

He was also charged with driving under the influence in 2015.

WorldNorth America

SHARE

More Stories

'Horrific' explosion and fire kill 18,000 cattle in Texas

'Horrific' explosion and fire kill 18,000 cattle in Texas

The explosion and fire ripped through the Southfork Dairy Farms near the town of Dimmitt.

6:40pm

Trump grilled for 7 hours in New York fraud lawsuit

Trump grilled for 7 hours in New York fraud lawsuit

The attorney general's lawsuit claims Trump and his family misled banks and business associates by lying about his net worth and the value of his assets.

6:12pm

Tech consultant charged in killing of Cash App founder Bob Lee

Tech consultant charged in killing of Cash App founder Bob Lee

5:50pm

Florida bans most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy

Florida bans most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy

12:40pm

Complete ban on TikTok nears in one US state

Complete ban on TikTok nears in one US state

10:10am

2:24

US airman arrested over Pentagon document leak

US airman arrested over Pentagon document leak

8:08am

2:16

More Stories

Super Rugby power rankings - McKenzie wins Barrett battle

Super Rugby power rankings - McKenzie wins Barrett battle

The unbeaten Chiefs, led by the attacking brilliance of their playmaker, show no sign of slowing down, writes Patrick McKendry.

Mon, Apr 3

Perfect Nweke helps Silver Ferns to second win over Australia

Perfect Nweke helps Silver Ferns to second win over Australia

Grace Nweke's flawless performance, along with a crucial 7-2 run in the third quarter, saw the Silver Ferns go up 2-0 in the four-Test Constellation Cup series.

October 16, 2022

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

June 19, 2022

10,191 Covid-19 cases over 48 hours, 14 deaths reported

10,191 Covid-19 cases over 48 hours, 14 deaths reported

June 7, 2022

Exclusive: Multiple charges of wage subsidy fraud laid in court

Exclusive: Multiple charges of wage subsidy fraud laid in court

May 9, 2022

Cook Strait ferry woe: Bluebridge sailings hit by engineering issue

Cook Strait ferry woe: Bluebridge sailings hit by engineering issue

Mon, Apr 3

Latest

Popular

12 mins ago

Dominion Post newspaper to change name

Dominion Post newspaper to change name

34 mins ago

Drake Bell found unharmed after reported to be endangered

Drake Bell found unharmed after reported to be endangered

8:56pm

Cowboys homecoming ahead of clash with Warriors

2:05

Cowboys homecoming ahead of clash with Warriors

8:25pm

World's oldest gorilla celebrates milestone birthday at Berlin Zoo

0:24

World's oldest gorilla celebrates milestone birthday at Berlin Zoo

7:59pm

'Light at the end of the tunnel' for recovering tourism sector

2:16

'Light at the end of the tunnel' for recovering tourism sector

7:30pm

Govt makes U-turn on $10m in budget cuts for new Dunedin Hospital

0:44

Govt makes U-turn on $10m in budget cuts for new Dunedin Hospital
1
2
3
4
5
6