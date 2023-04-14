Drake Bell found unharmed after reported to be endangered

Drake Bell has been found "safe" and "unharmed".

The former Nickelodeon actor, 36, had been reported missing this week by Daytona Beach Police who said on Facebook the Drake and Josh star was also "endangered".

But they have now told Page Six: "We can confirm law enforcement officials are in contact and Mr Bell is safe."

The Orange County Sheriff's Office added Drake, whose first TV appearance was aged five on Home Improvement, had been found in their jurisdiction "unharmed" at around 11.30am, and that deputies "took action" to ensure he received a "mental health evaluation."

Authorities added Drake had last been seen just before 9pm Wednesday (local time) near Mainland High School in Daytona Beach, Florida, a day after he had enjoyed a day at SeaWorld, Orlando, with his young son, who he has with his estranged wife, Janet Von Schmeling.

The police statement on Facebook had said: "MISSING Officers are looking for Jared Bell, DOB 06/27/1986.

"He should be travelling in a 2022 grey BMW and his last known location is potentially the area of Mainland High School on 4/12/2023 just before 9pm. He is considered missing and endangered."

When fans asked if it was a hoax, police clarified: "For those asking, this is a legitimate post from the Daytona Beach Police Department."

Drake was seen in December sucking from balloons in his car while in a parking lot, while on a two-year probation at the time, stemming from two criminal charges he pleaded guilty to in 2021 for child endangerment and a disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

Prosecutors claimed the actor had met a girl who attended one of his concerts in Cleveland in 2017 and sent her "inappropriate social media messages."

He was also charged with driving under the influence in 2015.