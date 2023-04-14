World
1News / AAP

Category four Cyclone Ilsa makes landfall in Western Australia

By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
7:04am
This satellite image taken by Himawari-8, a Japanese weather satellite, and provided by National Institute of Information and Communications Technology, shows cyclone Ilsa approaching Australia's west coast.

This satellite image taken by Himawari-8, a Japanese weather satellite, and provided by National Institute of Information and Communications Technology, shows cyclone Ilsa approaching Australia's west coast.

Tropical Cyclone Ilsa officially made landfall in Western Australia overnight and is now making itself felt.

It was initially declared a category five system; however, it's now dropped back to category four, with winds near the centre at 175 km/h. However, residents have been put on "red alert" by the Department of Fire and Emergency Services.

DFES commissioner Darren Klemm said residents within the red alert zone needed to remain indoors, the ABC has reported.

"There is a threat to lives and homes. You are in danger and need to act immediately.

"It is incredibly dangerous to be out in those environments, and it risks the lives of first responders to go out there and protect those people," he said.

The storm has also set a new preliminary 10-minute sustained wind speed record, with 218km/h recorded at Bedout Island. The previous record was set by Clone George with 194km/h in 2007 at the same location.

Today, Ilsa's expected to maintain tropical cyclone intensity as it heads further inland. It will begin to weaken overnight as it moves into southern parts of the Northern Territory.

Storm heading for mining town

— Reporting by AAP

Ilsa was about 140km east of Port Hedland and 9km east southeast of Pardoo Roadhouse at 1am on Friday (local time), moving southeast at 22km/h.

It is expected to track inland towards the mining town of Telfer before starting to weaken to below tropical cyclone strength as it crosses into the Northern Territory on Friday night.

Commissioner Klemm said the weather system would have a significant impact on communities in the warning area.

"All the preparation work that's gone into those remote Aboriginal communities, the mine sites and the town and the pastoral stations is really critical to make sure people are staying safe."

Evacuation centres were opened in South Hedland, Newman, Marble Bar and Nullagine.

"If your plan is to leave your residence or place of work and go to an evacuation centre, you need to do that," Klemm said.

Workers and tourists at Eighty Mile Beach caravan park and nearby cattle stations have been evacuated, along with non-critical workers from mines sites across the region.

Production at Newcrest's Telfer mine slowed as the site was evacuated to all but a skeleton crew, with the cyclone expected to track inland through the area on Friday.

Communities from Bidyadanga to Port Hedland and inland to Marble Bar, have been urged to find shelter immediately.

"It is too late to leave," the warning said.

"Stay in the strongest, safest part of the building."

Abnormally high tides, flooding, destructive winds and up to 300mm of rain are forecast.

Extra emergency workers, essential supplies and aircraft have been sent to the area and Port Hedland's massive iron ore export port has been closed, with ships ordered to leave the area.

