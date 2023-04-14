Another Game of Thrones prequel series announced

George R.R. Martin is to write and produce a Game of Thrones prequel series for HBO.

The 74-year-old author is best known for his A Song of Ice and Fire novels — which were adapted into the multi-award winning HBO TV series Game of Thrones — and, according to The Wrap, he is now on board for a prequel to the show titled A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, serving as both writer and executive producer.

According to the outlet, the show — which will also be written and produced by Ira Martin — will take place 100 years before the events depicted in Game of Thrones and will ultimately be based on Martin's Tales of Dunk and Egg novel, which was originally published in 2013.

The official logline for the series states: "A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg.

"Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends."

The announcement was made on Wednesday (local time) by Warner Bros. Discovery presentation to press and investors on April 12, in which the movie giants also revealed that the combined HBO Max and Discovery+ streaming service will be known simply as Max in the near future.