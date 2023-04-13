US, Ukraine say many war secrets safe from intel leaks

Ukraine's leaders say they don’t see a major US intelligence leak as gravely damaging future offensives. A key reason is they have long held back on sharing their most sensitive operational information, doubting Washington's ability to keep their secrets safe.

Ukrainian and US officials said this week that only Ukrainians know some battle plans and other operational information, not the Americans, their most important ally. That means the leak of secret military documents, including some assessing Ukraine’s battlefield strengths and weaknesses against Russia, may not have been enough — so far — to change the course of the war.

“If military operations are planned, then only a very narrow circle of people know about the planning of the special operation,” Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said today on Ukrainian television. “The risk of leaks is very minimal” for the most important war matters.

Still, the US sees the leaks as grave. The documents include previously unreported sensitive disclosures about Ukraine, South Korea, Israel, the United Arab Emirates and others. Senior Biden administration officials are working to stop the flow of classified information onto social media and websites and head off any lasting damage to relationships with allies and strategic partners.

And more damaging material could still surface. Leaked documents are continuing to appear online, and future revelations may be more detrimental to Ukraine than the ones that have been publicised so far.

Meanwhile, Russia is making clear that it is avidly studying each spilt secret. “Quite interesting,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said of the leaks.

A Ukrainian MSLR BM-21 "Grad" fires towards Russian positions, at the frontline in Donetsk region, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

Still, online Russian-language discussion groups showed Russian military bloggers arguing over whether the leaks themselves are US disinformation intended to mislead Russia by creating an impression that Ukraine's military is vulnerable.

Ukrainian officials and ordinary Ukrainians have made clear they could afford no open split over the leaks with the United States, which has given Ukraine more than NZ$160 billion in military and civilian support.

“It is a pity that such things happen,” said one woman, Nataliia Maltseva, in Kyiv, where many people said their thoughts were on matters other than the US intelligence breach.

But “I trust Joe Biden; I know that he is an experienced person who loves Ukraine. I am sure that everything will only get better,” Maltseva said today.

Secrecy in one vital area, Ukraine's plans for any upcoming offences to repel Russian forces, remains unbreached, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters in Washington on Tuesday after speaking with his Ukrainian counterpart.

“They have a great plan ... but only President Zelensky and his leadership really know the full details of that plan,” the US defence chief said.

Ukrainian civilian and military chiefs — speaking in European and North American capitals on their continual tours to round up the Western arms and cash to keep Ukraine's fight going — responded to questions about whether the leaks would harm relations with the United States by saying that unity among allies was one of Ukraine's most vital war needs.

Ukrainian children play in a playground in front of missile-damaged buildings in Zaporizhzhia. (Source: Associated Press)

The details disclosed “are not pleasant to hear,” Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov told reporters in Madrid today.

“There is a lot of information that is not true," Reznikov added without elaborating. "And the true information has already lost its relevance.”

He called the leaks a purposeful information operation, benefiting Russia, with an aim “to lower the level of trust between the allies.”

Concerns over the impact of the US intelligence leaks came up “everywhere” in meetings with Ukrainian officials in Kyiv today, said Senator Joe Manchin.

The leaks include photographs of paper documents creased by folding. US defence officials say information on some of the papers has been altered.

The documents show real-time details from February and March of Ukraine’s and Russia’s battlefield positions and precise numbers of battlefield gear lost and newly flowing into Ukraine from its allies.

People receive humanitarian aid at a distribution spot in Zaporizhzhya, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

They also reveal just how close Ukraine’s vital air defence systems are to run out of missiles — with stocks expected to be exhausted as soon as late this month or May, absent significant resupply. That would open Ukraine’s skies to more of the Russian air and artillery strikes that already have devastated cities and infrastructure.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, speaking to reporters in Toronto before arriving for talks with Austin in Washington today, played down the danger, expressing optimism that Ukraine would get the new stocks of the Soviet-era air defence missiles it needs.

“Our air defence will be very effective,” Shmyhal told Canada's CTV. “We will have all the equipment.”